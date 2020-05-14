Inside Politics: Getting By With A Little Help From Your Legislator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most people understand the role of a legislator is to help write the laws that govern us. That’s what we do from January through March when the Idaho state legislature is in session. However, there’s another part of the job that is seldom discussed – being a public servant. My work doesn’t stop when the session ends.

What does it mean to work year-round when the legislature is in session for only three months? It means I am a resource for my constituents every day – it is both a humbling and personally satisfying experience. I get to help people without having to convince a majority of 104 other legislators to agree with me. I can have an immediate, positive impact on people’s lives. The actions may seem small in the grand scheme of things but are important to the individual, especially when I can help make government work for people.

I can’t guarantee the outcome of an issue owned by another government entity, but I can do my best to assist and advocate for my constituents. Here are just a few of the issues I’ve worked on for Idahoans since I was elected in 2018: