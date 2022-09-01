Inside Politics: Football and gang rape: Welcome to the NFL

Those of you who read my column know I’m a lifetime Buffalo Bills fan. That being said, it’s an exciting time for us. Not since the early 1990s has Bills Mafia (the moniker of the fan base) been this pumped for the regular NFL season to start. We are the favorites to win the Super Bowl and expectations could not be higher. I may be the only person in the State of Idaho who hangs a Buffalo Bills flag from my front porch.

Until this week.

Flying the Bills flag has become more embarrassing and hurtful than any time in recent memory, thanks to the alleged actions of a 6th Round draft pick named Matt Araiza. The team released the left-footed “Punt God” from San Diego State this week following allegations he orchestrated the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last year at a party at his house.

What makes this hard to cope with is the fact that the team knew about the “boulders” of the allegations in late July. That term — “boulders” — was used by Bills General Manager Brandon Beane at a press conference last weekend. I’ve never heard that term used before, but when viewed in context, “boulders” appears to mean “broad strokes.” In other words, the Bills knew a month ago about the gist of the gang rape allegations. Upon discovering this, the team not only kept Araiza on the team, they cut his competition and gave him a congratulatory press conference. The “Punt God” had officially arrived in Buffalo.

Until he didn’t.

When it comes to sexual assault cases nationwide, a few things should be considered. First, the perpetrators are almost always men. Second, the percentage of false reports are among the lowest of any crime — somewhere between two to eight percent. Finally, the vast majority of sexual assault cases come down to “he said/she said” allegations in which there is little direct evidence. The ultimate decision on liability or guilt is based on credibility.

The entire Matt Araiza incident has made me sick, primarily because the alleged victim’s story is very credible.

Not only did she go to the police the day after the alleged gang rape, she also subjected herself to a rape kit at a local hospital. She told friends about the attack soon thereafter and even started a diary detailing what happened and how she felt. Finally, she made the decision to file a civil lawsuit against Araiza and the other defendants. Doing so subjects her — and her attorney — to a level of scrutiny that could cost them financially, professionally and personally. In other words, if she’s just making it all up, she and her lawyer could suffer severe consequences.

Credible.

This issue is hitting me because I worked hard to publicize Idaho’s advancement in dealing with sexual assault crimes. Believe or not, the Gem State is a national leader in how we administer, preserve and track sexual assault kits. This is all thanks to the work of a Democratic State Legislator named Melissa Wintrow who worked closely with Twin Falls-area officials like the legendary State Legislator Maxine Bell and Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury to revolutionize how sexual assault kits are processed in Idaho. During my time working on this issue, I met law enforcement officials from across the state who are dedicated to putting rapists behind bars. They understand that sexual assault allegations should be taken seriously because putting rapists in jail is not only good for local communities, it’s just the right thing to do.

In a day and age where Right-Wingers are giving more rights to rapists and molesters, I am glad to live in a state where we – at least officially – believe in law and order and putting sexual predators behind bars. If the charges against Matt Araiza are true, I certainly hope they bury him and his fellow gang-rapers under the jail.

Convicting rapists is an issue we should all get behind, regardless of political affiliation. I’m just glad there are people in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley who are proactive on the issue and take sexual assault survivors seriously.

“Punting” on the issue is bad for our communities, our state and our nation.