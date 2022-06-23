Inside Politics: Face it Republicans, you’re really Idaho democrats

A funny thing happened this week while I was knocking on doors for a candidate: I actually met a Republican. Mind you, I talk with all kinds of people who label themselves Republican, but who are really just Right-Wingers. Being a Republican actually means you have a set of Pro-America and Pro-Idaho ideals, while Right-Wingers are just angry, scared and think windmills cause cancer. I believe the latter are in the minority here in Idaho, but it’s about time more real Republicans realized they are Idaho Democrats; Just like the gentleman I met a few days ago.

His political story is somewhat similar to mine. He grew up on the East Coast where Republicans used to be viable candidates. He eventually moved to Southern California – another place where Republicans used to be viable candidates – before moving to Idaho. He’s retired, but drives a school bus in his spare time. The first election he ever voted in was in 1972 and he voted for Richard Nixon. He’s voted Republican his entire life until 2020. Like me, he had had enough of the chaos. He voted for the Green Party candidate because he didn’t much care for the “old man” either.

Being a bus driver, he lamented the poor state of Idaho’s public schools. He was also concerned about the Right Wing Party’s failure to deal with the property tax crisis in our state. He felt bad for elderly Idahoans who are being priced out of their homes. He also had plenty to say about the January 6th Insurrection. For 10 minutes he railed against his (and my) Party for their complicity in the Big Lie, their cowardice for failing to stand up against the lie, and their predilection for spreading false information about what happened that fateful day. Being a native East-Coaster, he spoke fast and did not spare the occasional curse word when describing the state of the “Republican Party.” I listened intently and nodded along. When he finally came up for air, I said to him, “Sir, I hate to break it to you, but you’re an Idaho Democrat.” He chuckled and replied, “You may be right. Tell her (my candidate) she’s got our votes.”

In talking with this gentleman, I also got the sense he knew Democrats by and large are moderate, sensible candidates. Just look at our Presidential candidates over the last 30 years: Bill Clinton (our last Republican President), Al Gore, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. None of them were/are your stereotypical bleeding-heart liberals. They favored policies supported by a majority of Americans, not to mention a majority of Idahoans.

For instance, Democrats here in Idaho and beyond favor raising the minimum wage – an issue favored by more than 60-percent of Idahoans. Democrats fought hard for Medicaid Expansion – a fight backed by 61-percent of Idahoans. Idaho Democrats are the only ones fighting for prosperity in our state by investing in our schools and proposing real property tax reform. Both issues are wildly popular among Idahoans, even though they keep electing people who hate our schools and could care less about you losing your home.

In short, while the Right Wing Party has become radicalized with Anti-America, Anti-Idaho sentiments, Idaho Democrats favor policies that keep Idahoans in Idaho with the expectation that our children can live and thrive in our great state.

The gentleman I met – a lifetime Republican—has the courage to vote for the Idaho Democrat in his district. You should be “brave” enough to do the same. Remember, as Republicans, we used to be the tough ones.

But, that torch has been passed to the left. At least here in Idaho.

If you’re angered by the radicalization of the Right Wing Party and worried our state and our country may be heading toward a place where anger and fear are rewarded at the expense of sensibility and prosperity, I’ll tell you the same thing I told that gentleman at the door.

You’re an Idaho Democrat.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

