Inside Politics: Don’t watch useless on TV. Engage with your fellow Idahoans.

As technologically advanced as we are in 2020, those old-school methods are still the most effective. Unfortunately, they are also the two hardest things to get volunteers for. The reasons for this are intuitive: many people don’t like talking to strangers and they are afraid of the reactions they will receive from voters.

I get it.

But, having engaged directly with literally thousands of voters all over this state, I’m in a position to demystify the process and hopefully convince you to give it a shot.

For starters, engaging with voters is not nearly as scary as you may think. Idahoans are generally nice people. Even if they vehemently disagree with your politics or the candidate you’re stumping for, it is rare that things get confrontational. Last year I stood outside a polling place collecting signatures for an education initiative not 20 feet from the head of the Second Amendment Alliance. As a Democrat, you might think this was a recipe for disaster. It wasn’t. On a personal level we got along fine all day. He even snapped a picture of me and a fellow volunteer showing off signature sheets for an initiative he definitely opposed. So, if you’re someone who fears confrontation, don’t. It’s not as bad as you may expect.