Inside Politics: Don’t watch useless on TV. Engage with your fellow Idahoans.

Frank Luntz, the famed right-wing political consultant, grew to prominence because of his knack for language. Using the rights words when interacting with voters can make all the difference in who they cast their ballot for. However, an undecided voter in one of Luntz’s focus groups may have outdone even the master following the first Presidential debate this week. When asked to describe Donald Trump in a single word following the debate, a Pennsylvania voter landed on “crackhead.”
Yes, “crackhead.” To describe the sitting President of the United States.
Now, before you doth protest too much, keep in mind that Frank Luntz is no tie-dyed hippie. He’s a rock-ribbed right-winger and has been for years. Second, it was an open-ended question. Luntz did not prompt any of those undecided voters to describe Trump as a “crackhead” or “un-American” (as another voter did). Thankfully, I was out door-knocking and missed all but the last half-hour of the “debate.” That’s all I needed to see. I will not be watching the next two debates (if they take place) and neither should you. In fact, I challenge all of you to take that three hours of time and get involved with a campaign. It will do your soul, and our political process, some much-needed good.
I’ve talked about the importance of getting involved before, which is why I want to dig a little deeper and give you some first-hand insight. The two best ways to get people out to vote – and specifically to get them to vote for your candidate – is by calling people on the phone and knocking on their doors.
As technologically advanced as we are in 2020, those old-school methods are still the most effective. Unfortunately, they are also the two hardest things to get volunteers for. The reasons for this are intuitive: many people don’t like talking to strangers and they are afraid of the reactions they will receive from voters.
I get it.
But, having engaged directly with literally thousands of voters all over this state, I’m in a position to demystify the process and hopefully convince you to give it a shot.
For starters, engaging with voters is not nearly as scary as you may think. Idahoans are generally nice people. Even if they vehemently disagree with your politics or the candidate you’re stumping for, it is rare that things get confrontational. Last year I stood outside a polling place collecting signatures for an education initiative not 20 feet from the head of the Second Amendment Alliance. As a Democrat, you might think this was a recipe for disaster. It wasn’t. On a personal level we got along fine all day. He even snapped a picture of me and a fellow volunteer showing off signature sheets for an initiative he definitely opposed. So, if you’re someone who fears confrontation, don’t. It’s not as bad as you may expect.
Second, engaging with voters can be as illuminating as it is fun. During my travels, I’ve actually talked with a black Trump voter. In Idaho. He was very nice (as Idahoans tend to be) and he signed the initiative I was carrying. A few weeks later, I encountered a voter who literally had tin foil on his hat. Granted, it’s possible it was duct tape that reflected the glare from his porch light, but still, tin foil hat. He also signed the initiative and I love telling that story to this day.
Third, it’s educational. You would be surprised to learn how many people don’t know the difference between Rep. Laurie Lickley’s position (Idaho State House of Representatives) and Rep. Mike Simpson’s (U.S. House of Representatives). Civic education is wanting in this country like never before. Engaging with voters instead of wasting your time on Twitter can actually serve a public good at the most basic level.
Finally, do it for yourself. Not to sound like some self-help book, but personal growth is a lifetime endeavor for all of us. For instance, I have an irrational fear of heights. Seriously, step-ladders give me trouble. That’s why I decided to climb the highest mountains in Idaho and Utah a few years back. It was more a character exercise than adventure, and I’m still here. If the thought of talking to strangers over the phone or on their front porch stresses you out, then attack it head-on. Like I said, it’s not nearly as scary as you think, and you’ll be better off from trying it.
If you want to watch crackheads on television, I suggest streaming old re-runs of “COPS.” You will get much more satisfaction, and joy, from engaging with your fellow Idahoans than you will from watching the next two Presidential debates.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
