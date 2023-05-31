Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Last week, I received my final case check as a bankruptcy trustee for the District of Idaho. Trustees make their money in one of two ways: They get a percentage of the assets they distribute to creditors, and they receive a flat fee of $60 for every case that closes, regardless of whether creditors see a dime.

My last $60 hit my bank account a few days ago on a case that was filed in 2011. I won’t get into why this case took so long to close because the debtor is more than a little bit litigious. Regardless, I am now officially an ex-bankruptcy trustee for the District of Idaho.

Despite what you may think, the vast majority of Idahoans who file for bankruptcy in Idaho are “honest but unfortunate debtors.” That’s the exact phrase used in the case law, and I believe it to be true. Chances are, some of you reading this have filed for bankruptcy in your lifetime. If not, I guarantee you know someone who has, whether you know it or not.

I started my job as a bankruptcy trustee just before the financial crisis of 2008. Most of the people I saw were in bankruptcy due to job loss, underwater mortgages, medical debt and divorce (bankruptcy and divorce tend to go hand-in-hand).

However, I’d occasionally encounter debtors who fell for scams. Ironically, many of the scams were perpetrated by friends or family members. I heard stories of debtors lending large amounts of money to friends who had can’t-lose business propositions (usually involving real estate), as well as debtors who gave money to drug-addicted family members who blew the money on booze and dope. And yes, I even had debtors who fell for the “Nigerian Prince” scam. If you don’t know what that is, please delete all emails in which the words “Nigerian” and “Prince” appear. Trust me.

I was reminiscing on my time as a bankruptcy trustee the other day, when I stumbled onto an article about people getting scammed on “Trump Bucks.” As I’m reading the story, my instincts as an investor and bankruptcy trustee kicked in. On the one hand, I’m thinking about how I could sue these grifters, while on the other I’m rolling my eyes at the debtors I had who fell for the Nigerian Prince scheme.

When will it stop?

For those who don’t know (and I hope you’re one of those people), “Trump Bucks” are being peddled by several Colorado-based entities in the form of coins, checks and membership cards which they claim can be redeemed for real American dollars at such places as Walmart, Target, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo. You buy the items at a discount and then cash them out for a profit at some later date. The problem is, none of that is true. NONE of those items have any value beyond what you can con someone else into paying for them.

It's a scam targeted at Radical Right Wingers in the same way as gold coins and reverse-mortgages. In fact, Bank of America reports many people have tried to redeem these “Trump Bucks” for actual money over the last several weeks, only to get turned down.

More than a year ago, I warned people about investing in Trump’s “Truth Social” media company based solely on their love for Donald Trump. Since that column, the stock has plummeted around 70%. Even worse, people who buy “Trump Bucks” for their love of Trump can expect a return of 0%.

I can’t imagine the embarrassment those people have felt, and I take no solace in seeing “investors” waste their money on scam “money” or scam stocks.

I just wish people would realize that “investing” based on emotions alone is a sure-fire way to lead you to the poorhouse.

As noted in previous columns, I am an unabashed American and capitalist. When it comes to investing, I pride myself in doing my homework and spending my money where I think I’ll get the best return. Emotion has nothing to do with those decisions.

I learned a lot from the bankruptcy debtors I administered — especially those who fell for scams based on their personal feelings rather than their personal interests.

Don’t be a scam victim. And don’t let your friends or neighbors fall for the same scheme no matter how much they love Trump.

Combining money and emotion rarely turns out well.

Don’t be the next victim.