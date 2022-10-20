Inside Politics: Don’t judge Idaho Democrats by the national cover

After years of knocking on doors and speaking with literally thousands of Idahoans all over the state, I am struck by how many people reflexively paint Idaho Democrats with a national brush. In other words, whatever they see on cable news, they naturally think Idaho’s Democratic state and local lawmakers are the same.

While I’m trying to explain Idaho Democrats’ plan to bring real property tax relief to the state, they’ll be going off on some tangent about Nancy Pelosi or whatever they just saw on television. Invariably, I’ll have to reel them back in so we can talk about property tax relief, funding our public schools and how to manage growth in our state responsibly. The latter issues are actual Idaho issues that have nothing to do with whatever “woke” warrior your average Right Wing Party member is railing against on Facebook.

So, the next time you come in contact with a volunteer stumping for an Idaho Democrat, do yourself and this state a favor: Don’t judge Idaho Democrats by the national cover.

Be kind. And listen.

While some national Democrats wanted to “defund the police,” Idaho Democratic lawmakers were proposing and passing legislation that revolutionized how Idaho collects, processes, tracks and stores sexual assault kits. These are invaluable pieces of evidence in rape cases that help state and local law enforcement. Idaho Democrats were also proposing and passing legislation to cover mental health injuries sustained by first responders under Worker’s Compensation. Empowering and protecting the men and women who keep all of us safe has been a priority among Idaho Democrats for years.

While we all grapple with inflation, Idaho homeowners have actually suffered from hyper-inflation for years now. While Idaho’s Right Wing Party sits idly by as Idahoans get priced out of their homes (being replaced by out-of-staters), Idaho Democrats have for years proposed legislation to “index” the property tax exemption to the value of the home. In other words, as the value of your home rises, so does the exemption. This would bring real property tax relief and help fight hyper-inflation. While Idaho Democrats fought for this relief, Right Wing Party lawmakers voted against it.

Idaho Democrats also know how to work across party lines to pass legislation that benefits all of us. For instance, Idaho’s waterways are (knock on wood) free of the devastating Quagga Mussel – a clam-like invasive species from Russia that has destroyed waterways all over the West. Idaho Democrats spearheaded bipartisan legislation intended to keep this foreign invader out of our state and out of the Snake River Valley.

And then, of course, there is healthcare. Idaho Democrats worked for years to bring Medicaid Expansion to our state (national Right Wing Party members including Idaho’s Congressional contingent tried to take it away). While there were near legislative break-throughs at the statehouse, ultimately the people of Idaho had to take care of that issue – in a bipartisan manner. Now, tens of thousands more Idahoans have access to quality healthcare and the number of residents with health insurance continues to rise. On that monumental issue, Idaho Democrats were more in touch with the people of Idaho than the opposing party.

As we get closer to Election Day and volunteers come knocking on your doors, do everyone a favor and be kind. Then listen. And, while you’re at it, remember we all live in Idaho where your state lawmakers have much more influence on your life than whatever you see on television. Idaho Democratic values are in line with a majority of Idahoans, and you can find that out for yourself—if you tune out the national noise and listen to a fellow Idahoan.

You just might like what you hear.