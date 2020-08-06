Inside Politics: Don’t Fall for Name-Calling and Distortions. Democrats are Fighting for Idaho’s Future

Republican politicians have had supermajority control of the legislature and every statewide office for decades. Under their governance, Idaho is now 51st in education investments (and, remarkably, now they want to cut another $99 million from our education budget). For seven years they refused to allow a vote on Medicaid expansion, leaving tens of thousands of Idahoans to suffer and sometimes die without healthcare. They are eroding access to public lands and allowing air and water quality to dramatically decline. They stonewall measures to reduce homeowner property taxes and leave our infrastructure in a dangerous state of repair. Faced with this record, it’s not surprising they prefer name-calling and misdirection to real solutions on these issues.
Tom Luna, the new Idaho GOP Chairman, recently previewed his plan for attacking Democratic candidates this election year:
Step One: Harp nonstop on a report generated for the City of Boise by a nonpartisan team of volunteers, and falsely attribute it to Idaho Democrats, who in fact never wrote, endorsed, or implemented it. The report compiled some citizens’ suggestions and never has been Democratic policy or platform.
Step Two: Call Democratic legislators “socialists,” ignoring the fact we are not only capitalists who embrace the importance of businesses large and small, but many of us are business owners ourselves.
Step Three: Hope voters will settle for name-calling and distortion, and won’t probe into actual positions or records.
This brazen misdirection by the GOP Chairman belies a fear that if Idaho voters really understand Democrats’ positions and the GOP’s dismal single-party governance record, the Republican super-majority would be in jeopardy.
Voters deserve to know where Democrats actually stand. Here is our legislative agenda, plain and simple:
A Strong Economy. Idaho loses business opportunities due to inadequate infrastructure, an insufficiently skilled workforce, and a lack of affordable housing. We want to correct these deficiencies. Let’s be honest—there’s a lot of crony capitalism in this state masquerading as real capitalism. We’ll do a lot better without a one-party government whose focus is on
- well-connected insiders rather than making sure everyone has economic opportunity.
Education.
- The success of our communities starts with our schools. Teacher pay must be sufficient to recruit and retain quality educators. Lack of funding shouldn’t force schools into four-day weeks and sub-par education programs. Education should be adequately funded by the state as mandated by our Constitution—property taxpayers shouldn’t have to pass levies to keep schools operational. We should be generating a skilled workforce that draws high-wage employers to Idaho, not underfunding higher education, forcing tuition hikes that make a degree unaffordable.
Fair Taxes. We oppose the GO
- P’s giant tax giveaways and exemptions to those at the top that leave the rest of us with overblown property taxes and underfunded schools and infrastructure. The 2018 Republican tax giveaway cost the state over $200 Million annually in revenue, gave over $5,000 a year in cuts to the wealthiest, but only $12 a year to earners in the bottom 20%, while leaving schools underfunded and giving nothing to those needing it most. The indexed homeowner exemption should be restored and we must increase property tax assistance for seniors and veterans. Millions of dollars a year in internet sales taxes are currently held hostage by the majority party’s infighting. These funds should be used to fund education, repair infrastructure and reduce property taxes. And the legislature should examine the $2.5 billion a year in lost revenue from sales tax exemptions.
Public Lands.
- Democrats always fight to protect public lands and your right to use them, as well as your right to enjoy clean air and clean water.
Strong families.
- Idahoans should not have to work three jobs to support a family. We support gradual increases to the minimum wage and affordable, safe childcare.
Public Safety.
- We support our first responders. We back adequate funding for training and equipment, including ensuring proper standards for use of force.
Infrastructure.
- Idaho has 187 structurally deficient bridges, and 898 bridges that are past their expected structural life. You deserve roads and bridges that are strong enough for the needs of business and your family’s safety.
Health Care.
- We support affordable, quality health care, so we and 61% of Idahoans who agreed with us made Medicaid expansion a reality.
Idaho Democrats are fighting for a more balanced legislature that addresses constituents’ needs. After thousands of conversations with voters, there is broad public support for our platform. The GOP is rightly concerned that a debate on real issues will not play out to their advantage.
In 90 days, you’ll have the chance to correct the harmful imbalance in our legislature. We hope you’ll join us in paving a better road for Idaho’s future.
