Inside Politics: Don’t Fall for Name-Calling and Distortions. Democrats are Fighting for Idaho’s Future

Republican politicians have had supermajority control of the legislature and every statewide office for decades. Under their governance, Idaho is now 51st in education investments (and, remarkably, now they want to cut another $99 million from our education budget). For seven years they refused to allow a vote on Medicaid expansion, leaving tens of thousands of Idahoans to suffer and sometimes die without healthcare. They are eroding access to public lands and allowing air and water quality to dramatically decline. They stonewall measures to reduce homeowner property taxes and leave our infrastructure in a dangerous state of repair. Faced with this record, it’s not surprising they prefer name-calling and misdirection to real solutions on these issues.