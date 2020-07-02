Inside Politics: Don’t Count Chief Justice Roberts Out: He May Save Your Life

While I am a retired attorney, Constitutional law was never my strong point (I was a Bankruptcy Trustee). However, I do know a thing or two about history and how the courts are judged by it. When it comes to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Chief Justice’s name is front and center. That can be a tricky thing. Chief Justice John Marshall famously established the concept of judicial review in Marbury v. Madison. They named schools after him. Chief Justice Roger Taney penned the Dred Scott decision. He’s been branded a racist and Maryland took down his statue from the statehouse three years ago – long before any of the protests we’re seeing today. The Warren Court (named for Chief Justice Earl Warren) is lauded by history for its ground-breaking Civil Rights decisions which include Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.

When history evaluates the current Supreme Court, it will evaluate the Roberts Court.

I am not a SCOTUS-watcher, but I opined last month that Roberts must have history on his mind given his recent votes. I think he’s trying to even the score on his record. He will no doubt be judged harshly for gutting the Voting Rights Act, bringing unregulated money into politics and protecting gerrymandering. However, he will be lauded for protecting LGBTQ rights and immigrants who came to our country as children.