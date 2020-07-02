Inside Politics: Don’t Count Chief Justice Roberts Out: He May Save Your Life

Idaho’s progressives and right-wingers alike have a love-hate relationship with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. He helped gut the Voting Rights of 1965, yet voted to protect LGBTQ Americans from employment discrimination. He paved the way for unlimited and largely unregulated campaign spending, yet voted down an extremist abortion law in Louisiana. He also cast the deciding vote to protect “Dreamers” (at least for now) – a wildly popular issue on both sides of the political spectrum. While Idahoans of all stripes may be wringing their hands over some of these decisions, don’t count him out.
He may save your life.
As of this writing, close to 80,000 Idahoans are enrolled in the state’s Medicaid plan thanks to voter-approved Medicaid Expansion. The program has actually been enhanced through adoption of a substance abuse and mental health improvement (the so-called “IMD waiver”) which allows Idaho to use federal funds to treat those illnesses. To date, all efforts to deny Idahoans healthcare by restricting access have failed. In addition, tens of thousands of Idaho families have plans through the State Healthcare Exchange.
Gaining access to quality healthcare could not have come at a better time. The death toll from Covid-19 is approaching 130,000 nationwide. The number of cases in Idaho rocketed past 6,000 just this week. Given the disastrous federal response to the Pandemic (it’s so bad, Europe has a travel ban on us), these numbers are only expected to get worse.
What does any of this have to do with Chief Justice John Roberts? The federal government is actively trying to take your healthcare away in the middle of a global Pandemic. It will take the U.S. Supreme Court to stop it.
The case at issue (California v. Texas is the actual name of the lawsuit) involves attorneys general from 18 states (including Texas) who are trying to invalidate the Affordable Care Act. Twenty-one other states (including California) are opposing it. Idaho sat this one out, so we don’t have a direct dog in the fight. The Supreme Court will likely hear arguments later this fall – when the Covid-19 death toll could hit 150,000 or more – with a decision expected after the November election.
What’s at stake? For 23 million Americans – everything. Let’s not forget that Medicaid Expansion – favored by 61% of Idaho voters – is part of the Affordable Care Act. No ACA, no Medicaid Expansion. Those exchange plans which cover so many Idaho families – gone. You are protected from discrimination based on pre-existing health conditions under the ACA. Also, insurance companies can’t cut you off due to life-time coverage limits. All of those protections go away if the ACA does. Finally, you can forget keeping your children on your healthcare plan until their 26 – that’s in the ACA too.
Abolishing the Affordable Care Act would be a catastrophic event that would plague Chief Justice Roberts’ legacy for centuries.
While I am a retired attorney, Constitutional law was never my strong point (I was a Bankruptcy Trustee). However, I do know a thing or two about history and how the courts are judged by it. When it comes to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Chief Justice’s name is front and center. That can be a tricky thing. Chief Justice John Marshall famously established the concept of judicial review in Marbury v. Madison. They named schools after him. Chief Justice Roger Taney penned the Dred Scott decision. He’s been branded a racist and Maryland took down his statue from the statehouse three years ago – long before any of the protests we’re seeing today. The Warren Court (named for Chief Justice Earl Warren) is lauded by history for its ground-breaking Civil Rights decisions which include Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
When history evaluates the current Supreme Court, it will evaluate the Roberts Court.
I am not a SCOTUS-watcher, but I opined last month that Roberts must have history on his mind given his recent votes. I think he’s trying to even the score on his record. He will no doubt be judged harshly for gutting the Voting Rights Act, bringing unregulated money into politics and protecting gerrymandering. However, he will be lauded for protecting LGBTQ rights and immigrants who came to our country as children.
Roberts does not want to be known as the Chief Justice who took healthcare away from 23 million Americans in the middle of a Pandemic. As the “swing” vote on the Court, Roberts can protect millions of Americans and his legacy at the same time. I think he’ll do both.
For the thousands of Idahoans who are cursing the Roberts Court for its recent decisions while simultaneously benefitting from the ACA, don’t count him out. He just may save your life.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!