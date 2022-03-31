Inside Politics: Do You Love Your Country?

Do you love your country?

Don’t worry, it’s not a trick question. The easy answer – I assume – is “yes, of course.” It’s kind of like asking whether you love your spouse. Of course you do, but it can be complicated, right? There’s the passionate love you feel during the first few months of dating, followed by the “comfortable” phase that accompanies a serious relationship. Then there’s the love that forms the bedrock of a years-long marriage – a necessary foundation for surviving arguments, annoyances and all the other imperfections that come with a long-term commitment.

Then again, half of all marriages in America end in divorce. I’ll get back to that.

I am one of the lucky ones whose love of country began passionately and never stopped. That’s probably why I’ve visited all 50 states, and driven across this great nation more times than I can remember (I’m in the middle of a trip right now). Last summer, I visited every Major League Baseball Park in America and even explained the Infield Fly Rule to a bunch of kids at Coors Field in Denver. How fun is that?! As a former lifetime Republican and modern-day Capitalist (Democrat), I love the energy, the possibility and the promise this country brings to so many people every day. I understand this “promise” is a conditional one for many American men and all American women, but I still believe the arc of history leans toward progress for all. Only an American could believe that.

So, do you love your country?

I imagine most people’s love of country is somewhere in the long-term relationship sphere. Yes, of course you love your country, but Good Lord it annoys you sometimes, right? That doesn’t make you less American than the next person, it just makes you normal.

Unfortunately, there seems to be a growing number of Soviet-loving, Insurrection-supporting, prosperity-hating Radical Right-Wing Party members here in Idaho and across the country who are heading for divorce. Why do they hate our country? I have no idea. And make no mistake about it. No matter how many flags they mount to their flatbed, they are making one thing perfectly clear: they hate America and everything this great nation stands for. They’re not Democrats, Republicans or Independents – just angry, dark people who don’t want any part of our country anymore.

The thing that got me thinking about this was a Twitter post made by Radical Right Wing Party Senator Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee who declared, “The Constitution grants us rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness…” This follows her Anti-American screed from last year where she asserted, “We will never rewrite the Constitution of the United States.”

It made me wonder how many Radical Right Wing Party members ACTUALLY love this country since they seem to know so little about it.

To clarify, “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” is found nowhere in the Constitution. It’s in the Declaration of Independence. Furthermore, a “declaration” doesn’t “grant you rights” to anything.

I can “declare” whatever I want, it doesn’t make it so. In addition, the U.S. Constitution has been changed more than two-dozen times through amendments. Blackburn also ignores the fact that many Idaho lawmakers have been pushing to join a coalition of states wanting to call a Constitutional Convention to – wait for it – rewrite the Constitution! That coalition includes her own home state of Tennessee.

Look. Just because you don’t know every little fact about our country doesn’t mean you hate America. If that were the case, then about 75-percent of our fellow countrymen would hate our country.

However, when “Americans” seemingly revel in the fact they know so little about the country they live in, how seriously can you take them? Think about this. What if you didn’t know your spouse’s birthday, where they grew up, who their parents were, where they went to school, what kind of food they like, they’re favorite movies, or what they were allergic to? How long would that relationship last?

Blackburn’s nonsense – in addition to the former President thinking we took out British airfields during the Revolutionary War—are just slivers of a larger movement among the Radical Right Wing Party which seems destined for divorce from America. Along the way, they are hell-bent on denying the American Dream for Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike by taking away our schools, our communities, our prosperity and our hope as Americans. Not caring about the history of the country you claim to love makes for a very tenuous relationship.

So, do you love your country?

I wish the answer were as easy as it sounds.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

