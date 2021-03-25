Inside Politics: Do Idahoans Really Like Being Poor?

As a former Republican and lifetime capitalist, I’ve been thinking about this question a lot lately. Having met face-to-face with hundreds of Idahoans across the state, I can tell you the answer is “no.” However, given their voting record around the state, I think it’s a fair question to ask. Too many self-proclaimed “Republicans” continue to vote for lawmakers who are hell-bent on keeping Idaho one of the poorest states in the nation – trading in capitalism for conspiracy theories and California boondoggles. It just doesn’t make sense.
This is America still, right?
Recently I met two people who are full-blown Q-Anoners. Hook, line and sinker. While most Americans are dismissive of these folks, I decided to hear them out. I asked a lot of questions and did a lot of listening. Both are well-schooled on the language they’ve been programmed to use. Everything from the Chinese plot to destroy America to the “fact” that the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic was spread by masks. The common thread between the two is they are both small business owners who took a big hit because of the pandemic. One of them had to dip into funds set aside for quarterly taxes so she could keep the lights on.
As I listened, I found a lot of parallels between their thinking and those of many Idahoans during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. I was a bankruptcy trustee during those years and saw firsthand how a person’s desperation can lead them to speak, act and think in ways they never had before. Americans responded by voting in lawmakers who brought the economy back, provided healthcare to tens of millions of Americans (which led, eventually, to Medicaid Expansion in Idaho), and cut taxes for working Americans. Not only was this good for the millions of people who got back on their feet, it was good for capitalism.
The pandemic is an entirely different crisis of course. It involves a virus which does not care who you are or where you come from. However, as deadly as its proven to be, it’s fairly easy to avoid. For $25 you can purchase a pack of soap and about 50 masks. Staying six feet away from people is absolutely free. I have travelled all over the country in the last couple of months, utilizing planes, rental cars and hotels in four time zones – all of which observe common sense anti-virus protocols. I’ve eaten in restaurants and shopped in stores which do the same thing. To date, I haven’t caught so much as a sniffle.
Despite this, the people I listened to, and millions of other Americans like them, insist on supporting the very people who perpetuated the economic catastrophe we’re all living through. When confronted with the idea that wearing masks and washing our hands from the start could have averted a lot of the economic pain they’re going through, they made vague remarks about “freedom” and “the government” but never once talked about how capitalism would encourage such simple practices to keep commerce going. The word “capitalism” didn’t seem to register with either one of them, which was odd given they are entrepreneurs.
While I sympathize with their struggles, I just don’t understand their reactions. I have similar feelings about the Idaho State Legislature and the people who keep them in power.
The silver lining about the Covid-19 outbreak which forced lawmakers to postpone the session until April is that it will put off legislation (at least for a couple weeks) designed to make you poorer and keep you that way. Under Idaho’s latest tax-giveaway (HB332), they will be shipping hundreds of millions of your tax dollars out-of-state and to Idahoans who have weathered the pandemic just fine. You’ll be lucky if you see a hundred bucks. To pay for this windfall, they may have to take tens of millions away from schools, which means your property taxes will continue to rise. Fewer investments in schools leads to less competition, less opportunity, lower wages, more drugs and more crime throughout Idaho. Meanwhile, some shareholder in California gets a nice dividend check courtesy of the State of Idaho. The same thing happened a couple years ago with Idaho’s “California Cash Register Act of 2018.”
I don’t remember any of those things being covered in the Capitalism Handbook, but maybe someone can remind me.
Capitalism has lifted billions of people around the world out of poverty. However flawed it may be in practice, it is the greatest economic system ever devised in the history of the world. And while Idaho Democrats fight to preserve it, the people you keep sending to the legislature are tearing it down piece by piece. Remember that when you get your property tax bill or when you get the news your grandchildren are leaving the state for better opportunities.
I ask again, do Idahoans really like being poor? I don’t think so, but they sure do vote like it.