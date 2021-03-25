Inside Politics: Do Idahoans Really Like Being Poor?

As a former Republican and lifetime capitalist, I’ve been thinking about this question a lot lately. Having met face-to-face with hundreds of Idahoans across the state, I can tell you the answer is “no.” However, given their voting record around the state, I think it’s a fair question to ask. Too many self-proclaimed “Republicans” continue to vote for lawmakers who are hell-bent on keeping Idaho one of the poorest states in the nation – trading in capitalism for conspiracy theories and California boondoggles. It just doesn’t make sense.

This is America still, right?

Recently I met two people who are full-blown Q-Anoners. Hook, line and sinker. While most Americans are dismissive of these folks, I decided to hear them out. I asked a lot of questions and did a lot of listening. Both are well-schooled on the language they’ve been programmed to use. Everything from the Chinese plot to destroy America to the “fact” that the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic was spread by masks. The common thread between the two is they are both small business owners who took a big hit because of the pandemic. One of them had to dip into funds set aside for quarterly taxes so she could keep the lights on.