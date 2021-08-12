Inside Politics: Democrats Need to Stop Talking and Just Do!

Last month on the podcast “Left, Right and Center” Megan McArdle, a columnist for the Washington Post and a real Conservative, had a suggestion for Democrats who are determined to pass pro-environmental legislation: Stop talking about the “environment” and just pass legislation that is good for the environment. In other words, stop using trigger words – like “global warming” or “green”—that get the Right Wing Party all scared and angry and just pass legislation furthering those goals without actually talking about it. The insanely popular Covid-19 relief bill is a good example. It contained a lot of pro-environment items, but the selling point was economic relief. It’s possible to pass good legislation without actually articulating why it’s good legislation.

We’ve done it right here in Idaho.

Your elected state leaders have spent years fighting a Russian-born mollusk called the Quagga Mussel which has wrecked waterways throughout the Midwest and West. But not in Idaho. If we let down our guard, the clamshell-like parasite could multiply by the millions throughout the Snake River system, causing tens of millions of dollars of damage to dams, irrigation equipment, farmers and ultimately your tax dollars. With Idaho Democrats leading the charge, our state remains free of this parasite and we hope to keep it that way for generations to come.