Inside Politics: Democrats Need to Stop Talking and Just Do!

Last month on the podcast “Left, Right and Center” Megan McArdle, a columnist for the Washington Post and a real Conservative, had a suggestion for Democrats who are determined to pass pro-environmental legislation: Stop talking about the “environment” and just pass legislation that is good for the environment. In other words, stop using trigger words – like “global warming” or “green”—that get the Right Wing Party all scared and angry and just pass legislation furthering those goals without actually talking about it. The insanely popular Covid-19 relief bill is a good example. It contained a lot of pro-environment items, but the selling point was economic relief. It’s possible to pass good legislation without actually articulating why it’s good legislation.
We’ve done it right here in Idaho.
Your elected state leaders have spent years fighting a Russian-born mollusk called the Quagga Mussel which has wrecked waterways throughout the Midwest and West. But not in Idaho. If we let down our guard, the clamshell-like parasite could multiply by the millions throughout the Snake River system, causing tens of millions of dollars of damage to dams, irrigation equipment, farmers and ultimately your tax dollars. With Idaho Democrats leading the charge, our state remains free of this parasite and we hope to keep it that way for generations to come.
You will notice I said nothing about how incredibly environmentally-friendly this legislation is. Neither did Idaho Democrats when they pressed this legislation. You should also remember this legislation includes boat inspections for watercraft coming into the state. To combat the fake “civil liberties” arguments from Right Wing Party members, supporters noted this legislation would mostly affect out-of-state boaters. The legislation passed with so much support that Idaho actually brags about how many boat inspections they’ve done on their own website.
That brings us to “Defund the Police” – a slogan supported by a tiny faction of (lower-case “p”) progressives. In case you were wondering whether this was the dumbest slogan in a generation, recent polls suggest it is. An Ipsos/USA Today poll in March shows only 18-percent support for defunding the police. A scant 28-percent of Black Americans support the issue. A Gallup poll from last month showed similar results when it comes to dismantling the police.
Sensible advocates for police reform will tell you “defund the police” really means we should invest our tax dollars in people and resources who can effectively deal with issues like domestic violence, drug abuse and mental health problems, and leave the cops to catch violent criminals who plague our communities. I have two comments about that: (1) whenever you follow your slogan with, “but, let me explain” you need a new slogan and (2) Why didn’t you just say that in the first place?!
It worked in Idaho.
The Gem State has a network of Crisis Centers, including one in Twin Falls, that has trained professionals to help people with mental health and drug issues so that police officers don’t have to. If this is really what “defund the police” means, then we’ve been doing it in Idaho for years with bipartisan support from your state leaders. However, when Democrats and Republicans sponsored legislation to establish these Crisis Centers, they never once talked about “defunding” Idaho police departments. In fact, they were quite vocal about helping and strengthening police.
Those Crisis Centers exist to this day.
In case you were wondering, police officers do not like being mental health specialists, drug rehabilitation workers or marriage counselors. If you ask any cop across this nation what type of call they hate the most, it’s domestic disputes. It’s easy to understand why. Emotions and adrenaline are running high, reason and logic are long gone, and now you’re injecting uniformed officers with guns into the equation.
What could possibly go wrong?
If, instead, you send trained professionals to deal with the situation while police officers stand by, the results would likely be better for everyone involved. Giving cops the freedom to be cops makes us all safer. And, while they may not say it publicly, cops would be the first people to support measures that keep them on the street tracking down violent criminals and not in a hospital dealing with a junkie. There are plenty of qualified people to do that instead.
You will notice I never once talked about taking resources away from police – but rather giving them the resources they need to do their job.
Big difference.
Democrats with national appeal have done untold harm to state and local leaders across the country with their calls to “Defund the Police” or advance the “Green New Deal.” I have a new slogan for them: “Shut Up and Just Pass Good Legislation.”
We did it in Idaho. Maybe you should follow our lead.