Inside Politics: Democrats are America’s Capitalists. Vote for it.

Capitalism may be the most successful system ever conceived in the history of the World. It has lifted hundreds of millions of people – of all races, ethnicities and genders—out of poverty throughout the world. It has unleased global energy and innovation like no other organized set of ideas we have ever seen. If capitalism were an NFL offense, it would be in the shotgun with four wide-outs and chucking the ball around the yard. Fun to watch and full of possibilities.
While capitalism is a complicated economic theory that has been debated, analyzed and amended for more than a century, its core principles are pretty simple: If you make the best product or service at the best price, you win… until someone else comes along with a better product or service at a better price and then they win… and so on. Capitalism does not care what race or gender you are or who you love. It could care less what zip code you grew up in. All capitalism cares about is competition. The more talent you can put on the field, the better. Cultivating that talent means producing educated and healthy people who can compete and consume.
Despite what you may think, capitalism doesn’t mind government getting involved in the process. After all, you need rules that everyone plays by. Competition doesn’t work if people are artificially excluded from competing.
Furthermore, capitalism likes capital investments that benefit everyone. Making smart investments in roads, bridges and canals with public money does not stifle capitalism, it enhances it. We’ve known this from the very beginning of our country. The Erie Canal, which connected the Great Lakes to New York City, produced America’s first boom town – Rochester – and made Monroe County the Breadbasket of the East Coast. It was a smart and profitable investment that presaged our national railroad system, the Interstate Highway System, St. Lawrence Seaway and the internet.
Finally, capitalism likes people with energy and hunger no matter where they come from. Ronald Reagan knew this. In his final speech to the nation he noted, “We lead the world because, unique among nations, we draw our people — our strength — from every country and every corner of the world.”
In short, capitalism is anti-discrimination, pro-education, pro-healthcare, pro-infrastructure, pro-smart regulation and pro-immigration. Stop me when this sounds familiar.
That’s right. If capitalism were a political party, it would be an Idaho Democrat.
Democrats are the only party fighting for anti-discrimination laws in Idaho and across the country. This is not only a moral cause, but a capitalistic one. Idaho’s “Add the Words” campaign would not only benefit thousands of Idahoans, it would further the cause of Capitalism. As noted, Capitalism doesn’t care who you love. It certainly doesn’t care what gender or race you are. The more our government does to exclude people from competing, the more anti-capitalistic it becomes.
Once you solve the problem of excluding people from competing, you have to cultivate talent and keep it healthy. That means education and healthcare. Our schools are essentially the R&D departments of Capitalism. Our healthcare system makes sure that talent stays on the field. A bipartisan report from just a few years ago noted that Idaho was lagging behind Western states in terms of education investments, which could hurt us economically. Sixty-one percent of Idahoans saw the wisdom of Medicaid Expansion and made it the law of the land. Democrats have been fighting for education and healthcare investments for as long as I can remember. Not only is this good policy, it’s good business. The idea for Idaho’s next 5,000-employee business could be in the mind of a Twin Falls kid right now. If we don’t cultivate and protect that mind, it may never come to fruition. Even worse, it may leave the state.
Rural Democrats like Sally Toone and Michelle Stennett have been pounding the table for infrastructure improvements for years. Instead, Idaho is among the worst in the country on this issue. Talking about improving roads and bridges may not be sexy, but it makes money for all of us. Capitalism.
Shutting down immigration to this country may sound like a good idea to some voters, but it’s anti-capitalism. Without immigrant labor, the Magic Valley dairy business would collapse in a week. Do you like Chobani? Founded by an immigrant. How about your iPhone? Son of an immigrant. Google? Immigrants. Capitalism does not care where you come from.
I acknowledge that capitalism is better on paper than it is in practice. One could reasonably argue it has created as much inequality as it has opportunity, but that inequality is anti-capitalistic in and of itself. This is not a reason to reject capitalism. Rather, it is cause to improve it. Capitalism, on paper, may be the most Democratic institution on the planet. Don’t turn against it. Embrace it.
Right-wingers are turning against capitalism everywhere you look. They pass discrimination laws while cutting investments in education, healthcare and infrastructure. We all know how they feel about immigration.
The right-wing, anti-capitalism forces in Idaho and this country threaten our livelihoods and our families. Don’t let them.
Democrats are Idaho’s capitalists.
Don’t reject it. Vote for it.
We’ll all be better off if you do.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
