Inside Politics: Democrats are America’s Capitalists. Vote for it.

Capitalism may be the most successful system ever conceived in the history of the World. It has lifted hundreds of millions of people – of all races, ethnicities and genders—out of poverty throughout the world. It has unleased global energy and innovation like no other organized set of ideas we have ever seen. If capitalism were an NFL offense, it would be in the shotgun with four wide-outs and chucking the ball around the yard. Fun to watch and full of possibilities.

While capitalism is a complicated economic theory that has been debated, analyzed and amended for more than a century, its core principles are pretty simple: If you make the best product or service at the best price, you win… until someone else comes along with a better product or service at a better price and then they win… and so on. Capitalism does not care what race or gender you are or who you love. It could care less what zip code you grew up in. All capitalism cares about is competition. The more talent you can put on the field, the better. Cultivating that talent means producing educated and healthy people who can compete and consume.

Despite what you may think, capitalism doesn’t mind government getting involved in the process. After all, you need rules that everyone plays by. Competition doesn’t work if people are artificially excluded from competing.