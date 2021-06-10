Inside Politics: Critical thinking on life-support

One member justified their opposition to Idaho’s education standards because their grandchild lost interest in science.

One member sponsored a bill that takes money away from public schools if they didn’t keep classrooms open during a future pandemic, even if the mortality rate was 50-percent. The committee approved it.

One member sponsored a bill that would take 90-percent of the education budget and convert it into vouchers used to pay for private and religious school tuition. The committee approved it.

One member introduced a bill that would allow anyone above the age of 18 with only a bachelor’s degree in any non-education field to teach your children. The committee approved it.

One member sponsored a bill that reduced the educational qualifications of a charter school administrator to be less than that of the teachers they hire. The committee approved it.

A Republican Party official running for governor was permitted to film himself introducing a bill he wrote that would allow teachers to be sued and take money away from schools if topics he didn’t like were discussed in any classroom. The committee approved this bill and the act of political theater surrounding it.