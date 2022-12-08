Inside Politics: Could I be a Republican again?

I was talking with a friend the other day about the news that Republicans around the country were abandoning Donald Trump like passengers on the Titanic.

The pretext of the conversation was whether the GOP was actually moderating following years of losing under Trump’s leadership. After all, Republicans lost the House, the Senate (Democrats managed to elect a senator in Alabama!), the White House and then the 2022 midterms.

Now Trump’s hanging out with white supremacists, anti-Semites and calling for termination of the Constitution. Something has to change, or so the thinking goes. All of a sudden, moderate Republicans are en vogue. My friend, knowing I was a registered Republican for 30 years, then asked me the unthinkable:

Could you be a Republican again?

I was speechless. I haven’t given that question a single thought in about six years. I responded by saying I doubted it, but after I hung up, I started thinking about the question more critically. Not to worry, the answer is still “doubtful,” but never say never, right?

I was asked a couple years ago to describe my political philosophy and I replied, “Imagine if Mitt Romney were passionate about civil rights and education and that’s about where I stand.”

The person looked at me puzzled and asked, “Why wouldn’t someone be in favor of civil rights?”

I kind of chuckled and turned to her (a registered Republican) and replied, “You tell me. That’s your team now.”

She didn’t have a response and we turned the conversation to something else.

That’s reason No. 1. It has become abundantly clear since the early 1990s that Republicans don’t care much about protecting civil rights for minority men, women, LGBTQ Americans or anyone else for that matter unless you look like me.

Furthermore, as Idaho’s Republican Party has made very clear, they care very little about our schools – unless the people actually force them to care. Both of those stances are about as anti-capitalist as you can get, and I have no interest in abandoning capitalism in favor of whatever Right Wing Party members want.

When Republicans start being capitalists again, I’ll give them a second look, but I’m not holding my breath.

The second reason: I’m just not that angry a person. Seriously. The biggest “trigger” in my world is when Josh Allen throws bad interceptions. That’s about it. I don’t yell at people in traffic. I don’t get mad if someone corrects me about what kind of language we’re “allowed” to use when talking about social issues.

I don’t like inflation any more than the next person, but I trust institutions to do their best to bring it down. As a middle-aged white male, I’m supposed to believe right wingers when they tell me I’m walking around with a target on my back, but I don’t feel it.

Trump or no Trump, the Republican Party here in Idaho and nationwide is still just a party of grievances I don’t share. I was never raised to be a victim and to this day, I don’t feel like one. When the Republican Party stops playing the victim card, maybe I’ll give them a second look but, again, I’m not holding my breath.

Here in Idaho, Republicans raise your taxes and neglect your schools. This forces families out of their homes and stifles opportunity and entrepreneurship among our kids.

For years, Idaho Democrats have supported legislation that would bring meaningful property tax relief to working families and we already know how they feel about schools and the fact that Idaho is dead last in the nation. Higher taxes and less opportunity?

When the Republican Party gets back to its roots and reverses their stances on those issues, let me know, I’ll give them a second look. But, I’m not holding my breath.

People like my friend forget that Trump was about 30 years in the making. The GOP slowly but surely abandoned capitalism, equality and opportunity in favor of anger, fear and victimhood. It’s not like they’re going to reverse gear tomorrow and open up the party to people like me who flew the flag for three decades.

Idaho Democrats may drive me crazy, but at least their values match the ones I’ve had my entire adult life. I just hold them under a different banner now.

The day may come when I seriously consider becoming a Republican again. But I’m not holding my breath just yet.