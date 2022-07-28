 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
Inside Politics

Inside Politics: Congressman Simpson chose love and capitalism

  • 0

Several years ago I was at the Idaho State Capitol chatting with a prominent Right Wing Party State Senator about politics and baseball (he enjoyed showing me videos of his son playing little league and I enjoyed watching). I knew him before I ever got involved in Idaho politics, so we were friendly. We enjoyed needling each other about our disparate political views. At some point in the conversation, the issue of gay marriage came up. Being a religious conservative, I fully expected him to give me the party line as to why he opposed gay marriage, but he surprised me.

He was very much in favor of it.

Explaining his position, he said the government shouldn’t play a role in ANY marriage – gay, straight or otherwise. I’ll admit, I was stunned. This is a guy who wants to take away your healthcare, your constitutional right to vote on ballot initiatives, and supports a slew of other anti-Idaho, anti-American, anti-Capitalism measures.

People are also reading…

But gay marriage? He was fine with it.

If you believe in love and Capitalism, you should be too.

Ironically, this prominent state senator is much more aligned with Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher than with Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson. Yet, Fulcher recently voted against love and Capitalism while Simpson voted in favor of both.

In other words, Fulcher has exposed himself as a Big-Government anti-Capitalist while Congressman Simpson favors limited government, Idaho and America.

The vote I’m referring to is The Respect for Marriage Act which would legalize gay marriage in America. Granted, it’s already legal based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision from 2015 in which a conservative Justice registered the winning vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, appointed by President Ronald Reagan). However, since that decision was made, the High Court has become radicalized. Three of the justices who voted AGAINST gay marriage rights are still on the Court, including our feckless Chief Justice John Roberts. Given Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks in the recent decision that struck down Roe v. Wade, Americans at large are concerned the Radical Supreme Court may make gay marriage illegal again.

In response, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act as a pre-emptive strike against the Radical Supreme Court, with 47 Right Wing Party members voting in favor of the bill. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, who represents the Magic Valley in Congress, was one of those 47.

He favored Idaho’s best interests over Radicalism, and we’re all better off for it. When you can promote love and Capitalism all in one vote, it’s a no-brainer.

Idaho has been bleeding talent for years. Our children and grandchildren are leaving the state for better opportunities elsewhere because of Idaho’s low wages, low opportunities, high taxes and high stress. Idaho’s leaders have not made our great state a welcoming place for all Americans. As a result, our population is older, less optimistic and less opportunistic. Given the Supreme Court’s reversal of Wade, Idaho lawmakers are about to give more rights to rapists and molesters. If we don’t codify gay marriage rights on the federal level, you can bet your state lawmakers will make it illegal to be gay in Idaho. Given that state of affairs, you can bet thousands of talented, hard-working Idahoans will flee the state. Tens of thousands more Americans won’t even think about stepping foot in Idaho, let alone living here. That would leave us with less opportunity, less entrepreneurship and less hope.

Anti-Capitalism at its finest.

A Gallup Poll released last month shows 71-percent of Americans approve of gay marriage. This movement has gained wide acceptance in a shockingly short amount of time – especially when you compare it to the Civil Rights Movement or the Suffrage Movement. America – like that arch-Right Wing State Senator noted at the top – have moved on from this issue. As Americans, they have decided that men and women should love who they love and who cares?

Congressman Mike Simpson seems to feel the same way, and we’re all better off for it.

Tell Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo to vote for love and Capitalism in Idaho when the Respect for Marriage Act makes its way to the U.S. Senate. It’s a combination that no one should, or could, be opposed to.

Certainly not in Idaho.

Jeremy J. Gugino

Jeremy J. Gugino

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crapo: The greatest theft of taxpayer dollars in history

Crapo: The greatest theft of taxpayer dollars in history

Unemployment fraud during the pandemic has been the greatest theft of taxpayer dollars in American history. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) estimates unemployment fraud has left taxpayers on the hook for $163 billion, or more, and only around $4 billion has been recovered. 

Inside Politics: The GOP dies in Idaho: Officially

Inside Politics: The GOP dies in Idaho: Officially

Opinion: I’ve spent the last five years knocking on thousands of doors for Idaho candidates and causes because you get a sense of Idaho’s values. Whether it’s Medicaid Expansion, education, property taxes or library policies, you really understand a person’s values when you’re talking to them on their front porch. What I’ve gathered is that many Idahoans are not nearly as Right Wing as you might think. That being said, a minority of Right Wing Idahoans are programmed. That became official this past weekend in Twin Falls.

Jim Hightower: The sunshine state's dark bully

Jim Hightower: The sunshine state's dark bully

Opinion: Many members of the extremist establishment have a new darling in Ron DeSantis. For example, the editor of the far-right National Review recently gushed that, second only to Trump, the Florida governor is "the hottest thing" in GOP politics: "Ron DeSantis is the new Republican Party."

Brugger: How to stop playing the blame game

Brugger: How to stop playing the blame game

“It’s all your fault!”; “You made daddy mad!”; “You will never be anything!”; “You lost the game!” I regret to say that I sent those messages to my children at times when they were young. It is common for us to assign blame before we get to the purpose of our rant. We seek an opportunity to change a situation. Unfortunately, shame overcomes any constructive thought a person could apply to the problem. A child’s first thought is to defend themselves to stop the shaming. These are examples of behavior learned in childhood and turned into a habit as an adult. Unfortunately, it is not an effective way to find a positive outcome.

Debra Saunders: The rehabilitation of a pariah

Debra Saunders: The rehabilitation of a pariah

Opinion: Former President Donald Trump dispensed with the usual handwringing usually on display when U.S. presidents have cozied up to Saudi Arabia. He purposefully began his first trip abroad in Riyadh.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News