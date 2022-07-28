Inside Politics: Congressman Simpson chose love and capitalism

Several years ago I was at the Idaho State Capitol chatting with a prominent Right Wing Party State Senator about politics and baseball (he enjoyed showing me videos of his son playing little league and I enjoyed watching). I knew him before I ever got involved in Idaho politics, so we were friendly. We enjoyed needling each other about our disparate political views. At some point in the conversation, the issue of gay marriage came up. Being a religious conservative, I fully expected him to give me the party line as to why he opposed gay marriage, but he surprised me.

He was very much in favor of it.

Explaining his position, he said the government shouldn’t play a role in ANY marriage – gay, straight or otherwise. I’ll admit, I was stunned. This is a guy who wants to take away your healthcare, your constitutional right to vote on ballot initiatives, and supports a slew of other anti-Idaho, anti-American, anti-Capitalism measures.

But gay marriage? He was fine with it.

If you believe in love and Capitalism, you should be too.

Ironically, this prominent state senator is much more aligned with Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher than with Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson. Yet, Fulcher recently voted against love and Capitalism while Simpson voted in favor of both.

In other words, Fulcher has exposed himself as a Big-Government anti-Capitalist while Congressman Simpson favors limited government, Idaho and America.

The vote I’m referring to is The Respect for Marriage Act which would legalize gay marriage in America. Granted, it’s already legal based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision from 2015 in which a conservative Justice registered the winning vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, appointed by President Ronald Reagan). However, since that decision was made, the High Court has become radicalized. Three of the justices who voted AGAINST gay marriage rights are still on the Court, including our feckless Chief Justice John Roberts. Given Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks in the recent decision that struck down Roe v. Wade, Americans at large are concerned the Radical Supreme Court may make gay marriage illegal again.

In response, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act as a pre-emptive strike against the Radical Supreme Court, with 47 Right Wing Party members voting in favor of the bill. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, who represents the Magic Valley in Congress, was one of those 47.

He favored Idaho’s best interests over Radicalism, and we’re all better off for it. When you can promote love and Capitalism all in one vote, it’s a no-brainer.

Idaho has been bleeding talent for years. Our children and grandchildren are leaving the state for better opportunities elsewhere because of Idaho’s low wages, low opportunities, high taxes and high stress. Idaho’s leaders have not made our great state a welcoming place for all Americans. As a result, our population is older, less optimistic and less opportunistic. Given the Supreme Court’s reversal of Wade, Idaho lawmakers are about to give more rights to rapists and molesters. If we don’t codify gay marriage rights on the federal level, you can bet your state lawmakers will make it illegal to be gay in Idaho. Given that state of affairs, you can bet thousands of talented, hard-working Idahoans will flee the state. Tens of thousands more Americans won’t even think about stepping foot in Idaho, let alone living here. That would leave us with less opportunity, less entrepreneurship and less hope.

Anti-Capitalism at its finest.

A Gallup Poll released last month shows 71-percent of Americans approve of gay marriage. This movement has gained wide acceptance in a shockingly short amount of time – especially when you compare it to the Civil Rights Movement or the Suffrage Movement. America – like that arch-Right Wing State Senator noted at the top – have moved on from this issue. As Americans, they have decided that men and women should love who they love and who cares?

Congressman Mike Simpson seems to feel the same way, and we’re all better off for it.

Tell Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo to vote for love and Capitalism in Idaho when the Respect for Marriage Act makes its way to the U.S. Senate. It’s a combination that no one should, or could, be opposed to.

Certainly not in Idaho.