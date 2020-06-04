Inside Politics: Confessions of a child ballot-harvester
Amidst the chaos and tragedy gripping our nation, the president had the courage last week to expose a problem afflicting children all over the country. It’s something people don’t like to talk about, especially those who get caught up in it. I felt both heartened and ashamed when I read the president’s words. Heartened, because parents need to know what’s going on. Ashamed, because it brought back a dark chapter of my childhood I’ve been trying to forget. However, the president inspired me to share my story so kids across the country can avoid the same fate.

I was a child ballot-harvester.

The issue of mail-in ballots and the attendant fraud is a serious one. I know every study ever conducted on voter fraud concludes it’s virtually non-existent. What the “experts” fail to realize is that it’s happening right under their noses from people you would never suspect: kids. That’s both the genius, and tragedy, of the plan.

As President Trump correctly noted, “kids go and they raid the mailboxes, and they hand them to people that are signing the ballots down the end of the street.” He was widely mocked for that statement, but that’s ALSO part of the plan. They don’t want you to take it seriously. I’m here to tell you it IS serious and it’s about time someone brought it to light.

My descent into childhood ballot-harvesting began innocently enough. Me and my best friend Greg (I’ve changed his name so as not to incriminate him) started off most summer days in my back yard where we developed a game of 1-on-1 baseball complete with “ghost runners” and an up-turned folding chair as a strike zone. Once the heat and humidity of the afternoon arrived, we would go pool-hopping around the neighborhood before retiring to one of our houses for lunch.

On allowance days, we would visit the local baseball card shop, which was run by a guy named Vic. We would buy as many packs of Topps or Fleer as we could and open them right in the store. Once we were done, Greg and I would either trade with each other or Vic. It was an idyllic way for any 12-year-old to spend a summer afternoon.

One day Vic asked us if we’d like to “earn” a free pack. All we had to do was go across the street to a house he “owned” and get the mail. We jumped at the chance. Greg and I ran across the street, retrieved the mail, and brought it right back. Vic sifted through the letters and grabbed one piece out of the pile. He immediately opened it and started filling out the document contained inside. Once finished, he grabbed a roll of stamps from under the counter, slapped one on the envelope, and handed it to us.

“Go stick this in the mailbox on the corner and I’ll give you another pack.”

Before he finished the sentence, Greg and I were racing to the corner and racing back to collect our two packs of baseball cards.

It was the best — and worst — day of my life.

The next week, Vic presented us with a list of about two-dozen houses he “owned” and asked us to get the mail at each location.

“Boy, you sure own a lot of houses Vic,” I said.

“Yeah, yeah kid. Do this, and you each get a Don Mattingly rookie card.”

Greg and I could barely contain ourselves. That was THE prized baseball card at the time.

“When you’re done, take the mail to the end of the block. My brother will be there, you can give it to him.”

Off we went. Sure enough, when we were done Vic’s “brother” was waiting at the end of the street. He told us to load the mail in his trunk. Once we did, he handed us two mint condition Don Mattingly rookie cards before speeding off.

Vic gave us a new list every week of homes he “owned.” As the jobs piled up, the rewards got larger. One week it was 10 packs of cards. Then a case. Then Ricky Henderson rookie cards for each of us. Greg and I quickly became the big shots of the neighborhood, showing off our card collections and basking in the attention it brought.

During the final week of summer, Vic gave us yet another list. The reward this time was a complete factory set of 1984 Topps. We’d hit the mother lode.

As Greg and I walked to our bikes, a cop grabbed us both by the arms. Several other officers stormed into the shop and cuffed Vic. When we got to the station, Vic’s “brother” was already in a holding cell. An officer took Greg and I to a room in the back where about a dozen kids our age were being kept. One of them was sitting quietly in the corner looking at his baseball cards.

The “Children’s Crusade,” as the voting scandal became known, made headlines all over the state. The legislature passed tough Anti-Child Ballot Harvesting laws the next year. Vic and his “brother” did about three years each. The cops seized me and Greg’s baseball card collections as “evidence.”

I’ve never fully recovered. None of us have.

As a nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to the president for exposing a criminal enterprise that reporters refuse to investigate or report on. Regardless, parents, don’t let your kids become ballot harvesters. The scars can last a lifetime.

Believe me, I know.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

