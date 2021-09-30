Inside Politics: Charting a Different Path for Idaho

We surrendered a $6 million federal grant for our struggling child care providers at a critical juncture when working parents are trying to earn a living and raise their kids. They needed the help being offered, and the legislature took it away because the IFF told them to.

Because the IFF spread false and pernicious lies about the existence of critical race theory, we struggled to pass even basic budgets for our universities, all while Idaho is experiencing unprecedented budget surpluses.

The IFF’s system means the most extreme bills get hearings, traction, and are passed. Some die in the Senate. But the reality is as the volume of crazy bills the House passes increases, the number of those signed into law also increases.

My experience and observations tell me this: Idaho is in trouble unless we chart a different path.

The utopia the IFF seeks to create guarantees Idaho’s largest employers will choose to relocate to other states. Our children and grandchildren — our best and brightest — will become our biggest export. What will be left? People who are intolerant of anyone different? People who ignore data, facts, and science? People who are extremists, and yes, even racists? That is an Idaho we cannot accept.