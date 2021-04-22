Inside Politics: Capitalism Just Got Cancelled in Idaho

“Cancel Culture.”
Aside from “Defund the Police,” this may be the stupidest phrase I’ve heard in some time. Using the word “stupid” in a sentence risks my own “cancellation,” but so be it. The problem with people who follow “Cancel Culture” is that they take their eye off the ball. This is their weakness.
And that’s how they get you.
Every Idahoan reading this has just been “canceled” and you probably don’t even know it. Capitalism in Idaho gets canceled every year and you don’t blink an eye, so it’s no wonder the government can take away your vote and you don’t even notice.
Welcome to the Idaho State Legislature and your weak-kneed governor.
As a former life-time Republican who has a framed letter addressed to me from Ronald Reagan in my home, let’s explore “Cancel Culture.” If you can come up with a working definition of this term, I will give you a Buffalo Nickel and a good bottle of Scotch because I don’t get it.
On one hand, “Cancel Culture” seems to mean that anyone can say or do anything without any consequences. As a born-and-raised Irish-Italian Catholic, I don’t subscribe to this at all. Maybe you were raised differently. I was taught there are always consequences – good or bad – for the things you say or do. There is a big difference between “cancellation” and “consequences” for someone who, for instance, doesn’t think 9/11 actually happened or doesn’t believe twenty little children were gunned down in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.
On the other hand, there are people in this country who are “boycotting” Coca-Cola because the company publicly rebuked the voter-suppression laws recently passed in Georgia.
Just a hint. If you are one of those people boycotting Coca-Cola products while you drink Vitamin Water, Sprite, or Dasani bottled water, you’re not protesting Coca-Cola. You’re adding to their profits. This is like canceling your Facebook account and only using Instagram. In both cases, the same company owns the businesses you’re protesting and supporting.
Idahoans just got canceled and you don’t even know it because you’re too busy not buying Diet Coke. In the meantime, your elected leaders just took away capitalism and your vote in the process.
For more than a century, Idahoans have had the ability to bring ballot initiatives up for the popular vote. If you get enough signatures, you can put an issue on the ballot. Easy enough. Once that happens, it’s up to Idahoans to decide. Historically, most Idaho initiative drives never end up on the ballot. So be it. Navigating the Marketplace of Ideas requires a little finesse and a lot of signatures. Capitalism weeds out the unpopular ideas and promotes the ones that will benefit the most people. This is true in politics as well as business.
For the anti-capitalists of this state, I’m not sure how better to explain it.
While you were “boycotting” Coca-Cola, your vote just got canceled. In order to put an initiative on the ballot, you now need 6-percent of registered voters in every Idaho legislative district. You can forget about home-grown volunteer efforts on that front. The only people who can afford to get that done come from big-money organizations out of state. Your elected leaders just invited well-paid Californians to occupy your front porch.
But please, sip your Vitamin Water.
Your Anti-Capitalist State Legislature and governor essentially repealed your right to bring initiatives on your own ballot, leaving it to out-of-staters to dictate. Let’s not forget that nearly two-thirds of you voted in favor of Medicaid Expansion – a program that is benefitting tens-of-thousands of Idahoans all over the state in the middle of a Pandemic. The Magic Valley overwhelmingly voted in favor of Medicaid Expansion which was put on the ballot by a volunteer group right here in Idaho.
Now, your own State Legislature is canceling you.
If you don’t want to drink Coke anymore or watch Major League Baseball, I don’t care. I’m a Dr. Pepper person myself, and I prefer football. But look away from the bright, shiny object long enough to realize your elected leaders just canceled you.
Are you strong enough to do something about that?