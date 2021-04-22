Inside Politics: Capitalism Just Got Cancelled in Idaho

“Cancel Culture.”

Aside from “Defund the Police,” this may be the stupidest phrase I’ve heard in some time. Using the word “stupid” in a sentence risks my own “cancellation,” but so be it. The problem with people who follow “Cancel Culture” is that they take their eye off the ball. This is their weakness.

And that’s how they get you.

Every Idahoan reading this has just been “canceled” and you probably don’t even know it. Capitalism in Idaho gets canceled every year and you don’t blink an eye, so it’s no wonder the government can take away your vote and you don’t even notice.

Welcome to the Idaho State Legislature and your weak-kneed governor.

As a former life-time Republican who has a framed letter addressed to me from Ronald Reagan in my home, let’s explore “Cancel Culture.” If you can come up with a working definition of this term, I will give you a Buffalo Nickel and a good bottle of Scotch because I don’t get it.