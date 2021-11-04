Inside Politics: Bringing Prosperity Back to Idaho One Vote at a Time

Idahoans across the Magic Valley went local this week, casting votes for a variety of city/town officials and local issues that will impact your family, your neighbors and your lives for years to come. As a former lifetime Republican, I have always cast my vote for the Prosperity Party. While that used to be the GOP, it’s now the Idaho Democratic Party and Idaho Democratic values. Granted, local elections in Idaho are non-partisan – meaning you don’t know what party you’re voting for when you go to the polls – but you can usually tell who’s on the side of creating prosperous Idaho families and who’s not from their web sites. There are pro-Idahoans who champion better schools, lower property taxes and preserving public lands (Idaho Democrats) and then there are pro-Californians who want to give your tax dollars away to out-of-state corporations and trumpet some nonsense about civility while taking dark-money contributions from some very uncivil East Coast organizations (not Idaho Democrats).

In addition, there are the pro-prosperity ballot issues which are made necessary by the anti-prosperity forces controlling our state – namely school levies/bonds. The very reason you have to vote on school levies is because your elected state leaders won’t fund your schools. That leaves Idahoans to make hard local decisions about their kids’ education. It’s a paradox. We all know education can make our children more money, and yet the state leaders you’ve been electing consistently pass legislation to make Idaho families poorer while making you foot the bill in the form of higher taxes.

Let’s review. Idaho’s schools are severely under-funded on the state level which is a big reason why your property taxes are out of control. In order to keep your schools going, you are forced to pass local measures to keep the lights on at your local elementary, middle and high schools. Of course, this doesn’t always happen. As a result, the lack of education investments contributes to higher crime rates and drug abuse in your neighborhoods. Numerous studies show that kids with a better educational foundation are less likely to commit crimes and do drugs. They are also more likely to prosper in their communities. In other words, a vote for your local school bond levies in the City of Buhl, or Minidoka, Cassia, Jerome and Lincoln Counties (all received majority approval) is also a vote for law and order and prosperity in your communities.

But it shouldn’t have to come to that.

Some of you flat out can’t afford to pay for those levies. I get it. Those levies wind up on your property taxes which are spiraling out of control. I’ve met a lot of people like you who simply can’t afford their homes anymore. Your state leaders have put you in an impossible situation. You must fight for the survival of your local schools, while battling against state leaders who are content to see your communities fail. Like I said, it’s a paradox.

This is something you should keep in mind come 2022. The people who inflate your property taxes, contribute to crime and chase Idahoans out of Idaho are the very people you have been voting for all these years. Whether you realize it or not, your vote has contributed to the very problems your family is suffering from now. That being said, you have the power to change that. Consider this week’s votes to be a warm-up for the bigger battle for Idaho next year. Do you want prosperity to come back to Idaho? How about your children? You can do that one vote at a time. Switching political parties is no easy thing. It takes a lot of strength to admit you’ve been wrong for the better part of three decades. I decided to be a Republican when I was 13-years-old and it took about 35 years for me to change course. To this very day, I always vote for the Prosperity Party and Prosperity values. In 2022, that means voting for Idaho Democrats and Idaho Democratic values.

It’s not too late for you to do the same.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

