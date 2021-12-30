Inside Politics: Bring on 2022!

There is a belief among many Italians and Italian-Americans that once you reach a certain age, you are what you are. This is especially prevalent among Italian-American men. Ironically, this mindset comes from the same country that produced the Renaissance Man, who believes you are what you want to be at any given time. I’ve always subscribed to the latter while acknowledging the former.

Salud.

Luckily, Italians came up with our calendar (a couple of times) so we can use the new year to regroup, reassess and resurge. Whether you are set in your ways or looking for something different in 2022, there is no more temporal way to reinvent yourself than January 1, 2022. While many people go in for the big changes in the new year — like losing 20 pounds, quitting smoking, being a better spouse, etc. — I prefer more subtle goals. I do think people can change in small ways, but collectively that can make all the difference in the world. Here are my suggestions for a more rewarding 2022:

Listen: Being a latter-day Democrat, I’ve learned to listen more than I talk in social situations. Practice listening to what the other person has to say rather than waiting for them to stop talking so you can make your own point. Believe me, this is hard. But, you may learn something about the person you’re with and you’ll be better off for it.

Do something physical: If your job is labor intensive, then skip down to the next suggestion. If not, then what are you waiting for? You live in Idaho. Take advantage of it. Learn how to ski, or ride a motorcycle, or get out on the water, or do anything. If you’re not utilizing the recreational pursuits of this state, then please move to Ohio where you can just live in Ohio.

Do something mental: Please don’t take this suggestion literally. What I mean is, read a book, watch a movie or listen to music you’ve never read/watched/listened to before. This is by far the easiest New Year’s resolution. I’ll give you examples.

I, as an Irish-Italian Catholic, am reading the Book of Mormon. Despite being a western New Yorker/Idahoan, I know little about the religion, but I’m going straight to the source.

I hate old movies. It’s something about the acting and the blocking and pretty much everything about the production. That being said, I really liked “Chinatown” and “West Side Story.” Maybe you will too? Just go onto the internet and find the 100 Best Movies of all-time and pick one. I’ll suggest “Goodfellas.”

With regards to music, I hate country. However, I forced myself to listen a few years ago and I discovered Rock-a-Billy and Johnny Cash. They’re awesome! If you’re already tuned into to those artists, then I would suggest Chuck Berry and Sam Cooke. Regardless, just spend an hour in your car listening to a genre of music you think you hate. You may be surprised at what you find.

Cook something: For years, my mother would spend the day cooking all the food for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Nowadays, she only cooks the big things, like the turkey or ham. I make the stuffing, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese (try crushed Ritz crackers for the crust). And that’s just for the holidays. Many homes are built around the kitchen, and yet too few people know their way around the room. Change that. It will do you, your family, and your stomach good.

I acknowledge that doing a full overhaul of yourself is a heavy lift. But, maybe learn how to change the oil? The Renaissance person knows you are never too old to be something new. Embrace that. The United States of America is predicated on the Italian model of lifetime improvement. Let’s all pick some goals and meet them.

We’ll all be better off for it.

Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.

