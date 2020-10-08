Inside Politics: Break Up Facebook? Careful What you Wish For

Amidst the chaos of the last week, a potentially groundbreaking story came out of Congress a few days ago when the House Antitrust Subcommittee produced a report that recommends breaking up Big Tech, namely Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet (Google) and Apple. The report caps a 16-month investigation into some of America’s most valuable and influential companies. As to Facebook – a company hated by millions but whose products are used by over 2.5 billion people worldwide – the committee recommends “structural separation” of the company’s businesses into Facebook/Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, a messaging app used by over a billion people around the globe. As noted, Facebook has become a favorite whipping boy of Democrats and right-wingers alike not just because of its allegedly monopolistic hold on social media, but because of its CEO Mark Zuckerberg – perhaps the least sympathetic figure in American business. The committee report lays out myriad reasons why Big Blue ought to be broken up, but for those jumping on the Break-up Bandwagon, be careful what you wish for.

A little history is in order. The most famous anti-trust case in American history involved John D. Rockefeller and Standard Oil. The landmark 1911 case split the behemoth into 34 different companies, many of which remain household names to this day: Exxon-Mobil, Chevron and Pennzoil just to name a few. When told of the Supreme Court’s decision and asked for his reaction, Rockefeller breezily recommended that people buy stock in Standard Oil. He was right. Standard Oil shareholders, including Rockefeller, ultimately received shares in the new companies. Within a few years he tripled his wealth en route to becoming the richest person in American history. The combined value of the 34 “Baby Standards” more than quadrupled in a decade. Rockefeller, who was perhaps the most hated magnate of his time, made more money in retirement than he did actually running the company. The breakup of AT&T had a similar aftermath. The telecommunications giant split into seven “Baby Bells” in 1985. A decade later, shareholders who kept their stakes in the new companies – and reinvested their dividends—saw returns of over 300-percent. Breaking up Big Tech is not a new idea. Facebook and the like have been targeted by regulators in this country and abroad for years now. To date, not much has been done and there’s no guarantee that will change. Furthermore, were such an antitrust case to come to fruition, it would almost certainly end up in the U.S. Supreme Court. It is unclear how a right-wing Court would rule on the issue. It is also hard to tell whether the public would even care. After all, Facebook’s main products are free. Proving that a breakup would benefit consumers may be a hard sell. Still, with Democrats poised to take control of the House, Senate and White House in a few months, the Antitrust Subcommittee recommendations may be the biggest step yet toward breaking up social media’s biggest player.