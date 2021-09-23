Inside Politics: Baseball: A Democratic-Capitalist Story

By the time you read this, I will have attended baseball games in every Major League Park but one (I’ll be joining my cousin and nephew at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday). Among the many advantages of taking in baseball games is the leisurely pace of the contest. After all, baseball is considered a “pastime” rather than active endeavor. While many Americans find the game to be boring, I find it to be rejuvenating. Baseball gives you time to think. While it has long since been cliché to find parallels between baseball and American life, that doesn’t mean it’s wrong to do so. Having been to every baseball park in America and seen every team play, I’ve had a lot of time to think about baseball, politics and the American Way. I’ve come to a conclusion:
Baseball belongs to the Democratic-Capitalists.
Let’s start with the obvious. Baseball integrated in 1947, seven years before Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas and almost twenty years before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Jackie Robinson’s number has been retired by every team in Major League Baseball. The number “42” is prominently displayed in every park in the land. I met former Negro League star Buck O’Neil many years ago and he believed the Civil Rights Movement began with Jackie Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers. Today, around 90-percent of Black Americans vote Democrat.
It has long been said that a box score is a “democratic thing,” which is true. It is also a Capitalist thing. If you can get on base and score runs, nobody cares what color you are, what religion you are, what your nation of origin is or what your sexual orientation is. Baseball is a meritocracy where everyone gets to compete to provide the best service available. This is a confluence of Democratic and Capitalistic principles that Right Wing Party members just don’t understand. If it were up to them, we’d still be in the Dead-ball era where pitchers threw spitballs from 55-feet away and the league leader in home runs would be a guy named “Socks” who hit 16 to lead the league. Baseball teams were consistently in financial trouble back then. None of them are today.
If you understand the advantages immigration brings to a country – or a state like Idaho – then baseball is your game. Around 35-precent of the players are either Latino, Asian or from some other country. The vast majority of those Americans vote for Democrats. Given their skills, it is also apparent that Capitalism is at work. Getting in and out of Cuba for you and me is a huge problem, but not if you can throw a 100m.p.h. fastball. The meritocracy always prevails in baseball.
Finally, the next time you hear the song “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” please be aware the song is being sung from a woman’s perspective. The person saying “take me out to the ballgame” is a young woman (Katie Casey – Baseball was considered an Irish game back in the day) telling her beau that she would rather see a baseball game than a show. Katie is so assertive, she yells at the umpire “good and strong” in a time period when women just didn’t do that sort of thing. And, apparently, she doesn’t care how long the game goes. Women overwhelmingly vote Democrat and make up nearly 60-percent of America’s workforce. One woman, Sheryl Sandberg, runs a trillion-dollar company (Facebook).
If you’re a Right Wing Party member and you’re looking for a park to call your own, let me suggest Truist Field in Atlanta. The best ballparks in our country incorporate the local neighborhood/downtown into the baseball stadium experience. Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston and Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati are good examples. Atlanta took its cue from those cities and created a ballpark neighborhood way north of downtown Atlanta. If you’re in that bubble, it’s glorious. You can enjoy the stadium along with the gleaming-new restaurants, shops, condos and hotels. It’s really pretty cool. However, once you step outside of that Disney-like bubble, you’ll find yourself standing in a KFC parking lot in some dank suburb 30 minutes (if you’re lucky) from Centennial Olympic Park in downtown.
It’s all a façade complete with french fries on the side.
Baseball is catnip for people who love statistics, and the sport certainly lends itself to that crowd. If you are among those people, and you have a working knowledge of history, then you must admit that Baseball is a Democratic-Capitalist sport. If you disagree, might I suggest you spend some time thinking on the subject.
Perhaps at a baseball game.
Ilana Rubel is the Minority Leader in the Idaho House of Representatives, Lauren Necochea is the Assistant Minority Leader, and Sally Toone is the Minority Caucus Chair.