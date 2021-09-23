Inside Politics: Baseball: A Democratic-Capitalist Story

By the time you read this, I will have attended baseball games in every Major League Park but one (I’ll be joining my cousin and nephew at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday). Among the many advantages of taking in baseball games is the leisurely pace of the contest. After all, baseball is considered a “pastime” rather than active endeavor. While many Americans find the game to be boring, I find it to be rejuvenating. Baseball gives you time to think. While it has long since been cliché to find parallels between baseball and American life, that doesn’t mean it’s wrong to do so. Having been to every baseball park in America and seen every team play, I’ve had a lot of time to think about baseball, politics and the American Way. I’ve come to a conclusion:

Baseball belongs to the Democratic-Capitalists.

Let’s start with the obvious. Baseball integrated in 1947, seven years before Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas and almost twenty years before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Jackie Robinson’s number has been retired by every team in Major League Baseball. The number “42” is prominently displayed in every park in the land. I met former Negro League star Buck O’Neil many years ago and he believed the Civil Rights Movement began with Jackie Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers. Today, around 90-percent of Black Americans vote Democrat.