Why do so many Idahoans think you suck at parenting?

I pose this question, because I’ve been doing something very strange as of late. I’ve been knocking on doors in support of candidates running for the local library board.

I’ll be honest with you: I didn’t know such a position existed, let alone that you could get elected to it. However, in an era where Radical Right-Wingers are trying to ban books and — in the case of a town about 20 minutes from where I live — literally close libraries, these candidates are more important than ever.

The issue, apparently, is that Idaho public libraries carry books that deal with “unsavory” subjects kids should not be exposed to. I’m not sure how you were raised, but I had two built-in censors who monitored what I read, watched and listened to when I was a kid. I refer to them, to this day, as “Mom” and “Dad.”

But apparently, in Idaho, you’re not good enough as parents. Apparently, you don’t have the time or competence to monitor what your kids are reading, watching or listening to. If I were you, I’d be pretty ticked off the Radical Right Wing doesn’t think you know how to raise your kids.

But the truth is, they think you suck at parenting.

And now they want to do your job for you.

Looking back on it now, I love that my parents took me to the local library. As a kid, I instantly gravitated toward books about baseball. I don’t know why, but by the age of 12, I knew what Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) was, because it’s Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Imagine my surprise when, a few years ago, people started showing up on YouTube dousing themselves with ice water to bring awareness to ALS. As someone who was aware of this disease in the mid-1980’s, my reaction was “It’s about time!”

By reading about baseball, I also learned about racism. I learned at a very young age that both my mother and father were born before African-Americans could play in Major League Baseball. The Jackie Robinson story was something I read about and watched on VHS tape. Both are presumably banned in some states because it deals with “critical race theory,” but my parents made the decision that I should learn about Robinson’s story.

Whether you agree with that or not doesn’t matter. That was a family decision the state has no business sticking its nose in. I had decent, conscientious parents who decided to let me read those books and watch those movies. I actually had the good fortune to meet Buck O’Neil years later who told me he thinks Jackie Robinson started the modern day Civil Rights movement.

For me, that was a hell of thing. And my parents — not the state — played a pivotal role in that.

I have a friend who is about as opposite of me as one can get. He’s soft-spoken, has five kids, Mormon, and loves reading. The latter attribute is something we have in common. As a result, we meet every month or so to have lunch and exchange books. Our last meeting was about a week ago and I gave him a book about a disputed Leonardo Davinci painting and he gave me a book about Caesar’s Palace and the bankruptcy it went through a decade ago (we’re both bankruptcy lawyers, so I appreciated his contribution).

While trying to find the Davinci book, I perused my library and found several titles I would not want my young children to read. They are VERY incendiary books which a young mind should not be exposed to. I’d like to think I would keep my children from reading said books.

But in Idaho, I guess the government will do the parenting for me. Although, here’s the thing. The books I wouldn’t let my kids read aren’t even on the banned book lists circulating around Idaho.

Idaho government really sucks at parenting.

So don’t let them tell you how to raise your kids.