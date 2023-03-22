Recently, I waxed sardonically on the Right-Wing Party’s drive to eliminate student identification cards as a form of valid ID at the polls in Idaho. The reason for the 700-word eyeroll was because of how silly House Bill 124 was.

In the last election, out of nearly 600,000 votes cast, a mere 104 people in the entire state used their student ID to vote. The Right-Wingers who sponsored the bill touted it as “election integrity” legislation because of the “real” fear that college students around the state would spend their weekends cranking out fake student IDs so ineligible people could vote.

The bill, which was signed into law last week, was a colossal waste of state resources and taxpayer money.

Now we’re getting it on the other side. Last Friday, two non-profit organizations — Babe Vote and March for Our Lives Idaho — filed suit in Federal District Court to overturn the legislation. They allege it violates the 26th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which sets the legal voting age at 18 years of age and prohibits states from denying or abridging that right.

While I applaud the young people pursuing this lawsuit, I wonder if the effort is being misapplied or misplaced for many of the same reasons noted above.

Babe Vote is run primarily by students designed to register young voters and get them out to the polls on Election Day. March for Our Lives Idaho is part of a national organization formed in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida,school shooting in 2018. I know some of the adult organizers personally and can attest to their dedication to these groups.

Furthermore, any organization dedicated to getting young Idahoans active politically at an early age deserves our admiration and respect. The issues affecting and afflicting this state are too important for young voters to sit on their hands.

However, I feel this lawsuit may be sending the wrong message to student activists who can’t afford to stumble out of the gates if they truly want to make a difference in this state.

For starters, from a communications standpoint, this was a misfire. The lawsuit and subsequent press conference were held on the Friday afternoon before Spring Break. That’s the absolute worst time to announce something you actually want people to know about. To be fair, there may be reasons for the timing that I’m not aware of, but it seems to me they could have waited another 10 days to make the call when more Idahoans were paying attention.

Second, this lawsuit could overturn a law that affects a little over 100 people in this state out of hundreds of thousands of registered voters. I sincerely wish these organizations the best of luck because a court victory could be a catalyst for more meaningful political activity in the future. But even if they win, what exactly has been gained?

Idahoans who are 18 or older can still produce drivers’ licenses, state IDs and passports at the polls. The statistics clearly show that’s what most students use. From a resource-allocation standpoint, this lawsuit seems a bit extravagant to say the least.

Finally, from a philosophical standpoint, I believe this effort sends the wrong message to young Idahoans — particularly Democrats. I have written thousands of words criticizing Idaho Democrats and their allies for spending too much time at rallies, protests and the like, and not enough time door-knocking, phone-banking and volunteering for legislative candidates running to flip seats in red districts.

Make no mistake about it: The only issue Idaho Democrats should be focused on is flipping seats. That’s all that matters. To me, this lawsuit falls into the category of actions that make Democrats feel good about themselves without having nearly the impact of nuts-and-bolts campaigning. The former is easy and gratifying, the latter arduous and frustrating.

However, if Idaho Democrats ultimately want to make a mark on this state, they have to dedicate themselves to the fundamentals of campaigning — not the pageantry.

For the record, I am Generation X. I say that ahead of time because I can already hear the cries of “OK, Boomer.” But perhaps Idaho’s young voters will at least consider that pounding the pavement is almost always more effective than a judge pounding a gavel. They would be better served by knocking on 104 doors in a red district than waiting around for the outcome of this court case.