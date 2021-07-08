Inside Politics: Are “Professional” Athletes Coming to Idaho?

Many years ago, when I was in law school, I was driving out of the student lot and, while stopped at the corner, heard someone yell, “I like your car man!” I turned toward the voice only to see Gonzaga’s starting center Ronny Turiaf grinning in delight. “Thanks man,” I replied. “You’ll be able to buy ten of these next year.” He chuckled and I drove off to work. My prediction proved to be true. Turiaf got drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA draft and played a decade in the league.
I recalled my encounter with him amid the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing college athletes greater latitude to benefit financially from their exploits on the field/court. Had Ronny been born about 20 years later, I might have been the one admiring his car.
Now, that missive incorporates a broad interpretation of the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling. Let’s be clear. The decision does NOT allow colleges to actually put athletes on the payroll. The decision is much narrower than that. However, for the moment, colleges have carte blanche to offer whatever “educational benefits” it wants to current or future student athletes. That includes anything from musical instruments, to graduate scholarships, to academic rewards, to internships.
Prompted by the Supreme Court decision, all three college sports divisions adopted interim rules allowing student-athletes to “benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities, no matter where their school is located[.]” In the meantime, those organizations are working with Congress to enact federal legislation setting the rules for all college athletes. In other words, starting July 1, college athletes can make money from endorsements, sponsorships and their social media accounts while retaining their eligibility. University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has already trademarked his personal logo – becoming the first college athlete to take advantage of the new landscape.
So, what does it all mean?
The short answer is: nobody knows. Lawyers and agents much cleverer than I can parse the Supreme Court’s ruling as well as the new National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules and find all kinds of ways for college athletes to prosper. They already are. For instance, what is to stop a program-friendly business from offering an “internship” to an athlete that pays $100,000 for the summer? That question will likely be hashed out either through rule-making, more lawsuits or federal legislation. In the meantime, interpreting the scope of “educational benefits” or “name, image and likeness opportunities” will be limited only by some agent’s creativity.
Perhaps the more salient question is, what does this mean for Idaho’s college athletes? Again, it’s hard to say. However, having worked in several media markets around the country, I can tell you that in most places, the most famous people in a community are the local TV news anchors and athletes. Given that Idaho does not have any Major League sports teams, that means college athletes.
The most obvious potential beneficiaries are Boise State and University of Idaho football players and maybe some members of the basketball teams. Those are the largest public universities in Idaho with statewide appeal. Boise State even has a national footprint. However, what is to stop the starting point guard for the College of Southern Idaho from earning some extra cash promoting a local car dealership? What about Idaho State University’s star running back putting his face on ads for a local restaurant? Given Idaho’s love for outdoor activities, it may be plausible for the state’s college track and field stars to make pitches for local sporting goods outlets. Remember the University of Idaho’s Dan O’Brien? How much could he have benefitted under the current landscape?
We really are in the Wild West on this issue and, at long last, college athletes throughout Idaho and beyond will be able to spread their entrepreneurial wings for the benefit of themselves and their families.
I won’t go into why I favor the Supreme Court’s ruling and the sudden change of heart by the NCAA. As a Capitalist, my feelings should be obvious. As noted by Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his concurring opinion, “Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate[.]” I couldn’t agree more. If you are an American Capitalist, you should feel the same way. These decisions are long overdue.
With the playing field for college athletes leveling off, it will be interesting to see just how far this issue tips in their favor – and whether Idaho’s college athletes can reap the benefits.