Inside Politics: Are “Professional” Athletes Coming to Idaho?

So, what does it all mean?

The short answer is: nobody knows. Lawyers and agents much cleverer than I can parse the Supreme Court’s ruling as well as the new National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules and find all kinds of ways for college athletes to prosper. They already are. For instance, what is to stop a program-friendly business from offering an “internship” to an athlete that pays $100,000 for the summer? That question will likely be hashed out either through rule-making, more lawsuits or federal legislation. In the meantime, interpreting the scope of “educational benefits” or “name, image and likeness opportunities” will be limited only by some agent’s creativity.

Perhaps the more salient question is, what does this mean for Idaho’s college athletes? Again, it’s hard to say. However, having worked in several media markets around the country, I can tell you that in most places, the most famous people in a community are the local TV news anchors and athletes. Given that Idaho does not have any Major League sports teams, that means college athletes.