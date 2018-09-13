The evidence of climate change is all around us.
Melting ice caps? Increasing temperatures? Sea level rise? Sure, but I was actually referring to the political climate.
Strong winds of change from heated off-year congressional and state legislative elections across America blew away scores of red seats, replacing them with blue. Lightning struck down some conservative congressmen thought safe in weather-proof gerrymandered states. Mainstream politicians of both parties were given cold shoulders in primaries. And floods of young folks are registering to vote.
Gem State political anemometers are spinning the fastest in decades. The highest trade deficit in three years, an ill-conceived trade war, and a trillion-dollar national debt explosion threaten America’s economy like an impending typhoon. Farmers and manufacturers in the trade war crosshairs are losing markets and bracing for exploding input costs that will generate an inflationary jet stream of higher consumer prices. Idaho households will see their wallets shrivel like raisins as the Republican Congress squeezes a tax boondoggle (mostly benefiting the wealthiest Americans) out of Social Security and Medicare. Idaho’s GOP remains uncommitted to Medicaid expansion, satisfied to leave hundreds of millions of Idahoans’ federal tax dollars in D.C. while forcing counties (you) to pick up unnecessary indigent care costs for our 62,000 uninsured citizens (double taxation!).
The intensity of America’s reaction to recent rhetoric, legislation and executive actions of GOP-dominated federal and state governments since 2016 is more like anaphylactic shock than climate change. The shock is exacerbated by the impact of recent and anticipated judicial appointments at all levels, especially the U.S. Supreme Court.
Bending with the wind is a wise storm survival strategy. For a pillar of conservatism pledging a progressive metamorphosis, however, it seems more like performance art. Brad Little’s pro-education op-ed last Sunday read like sardonic humor at its worst. It is counter-intuitive to trust an Idaho GOP candidate’s promise to significantly improve public education. We’ve spent 20 years begging Idaho’s GOP to stop yanking at the plug of education’s life-support. Little’s education feint is one of many tell-tails suggesting Idaho’s political winds are shifting.
Visitors to Democrat booths at county fairs increased dramatically this year, including in Twin Falls. They were mostly newbies. Nearly half were in their mid-30s or younger. The most energized were women. Dozens were self-identified Republicans (some proclaiming conversion to Independent or Democrat) who confessed exasperation with the GOP’s direction. Volunteer sign-up sheets filled effortlessly and we ran out of campaign signs and bumper stickers.
Sunday evening more than 100 people attended a Twin Falls “Paulette Jordan for Governor” backyard gathering. Again, half were newbies attending their first political event.
Paulette spoke without notes for an hour, articulating her vision for an Idaho that prioritized the needs of working families, rather than shortchanging them to pander to corporations and well-connected millionaires within or beyond our borders. She emphasized strengthening communities, building relationships, collaborations and cooperation to achieve common goals, rather than aggravating differences and driving wedges. She explained that her family’s Idaho roots were thousands of years deep, demanding a reverence for our land and many-faceted cultural traditions, old and new. During a half hour of answering questions from attendees, she explained her respect for the entirety of the Idaho and U.S. Constitutions. Being a hunter in a gun-owning family (including assault rifles) she emphasized that meant opposition to confiscating guns from law-abiding citizens. She affirmed belief in strong comprehensive pre-purchase background checks.
Deborah Silver, a candidate for Legislative District 24B, shared the mic with Paulette occasionally. Together they clarified that their vision for improved education, broader job skill training, protection of public land, clean air and water, a living wage, and fair taxation does not require raising taxes. It demands instead an end to continual unnecessary giveaways and tax breaks to special interests, corporations and the well-connected.
Twenty years ago Idaho’s income tax rate was 8.2 percent. Today it’s 7 percent. A much larger portion of the state budget depends today on sales tax revenues that fluctuate with the economy more than overall income. The take-home message is that, given the failures of the current taxation approach, essential improvements in Idaho education, health care and infrastructure cannot be achieved if income taxes are further reduced on the absurd hope that a trickledown effect will boost the economy sufficiently to generate the revenue lost via rate reductions. Time and again that strategy has been shown to create very short-term stimulus effects followed by long-term revenue losses.
Deborah Silver put it this way. It all boils down to these essential questions. Are you going to continue to vote from political habit or on a clear assessment of the issues? Will you vote for the people who have continually striven to improve education by paying teachers suitable salaries, or those who pinch pennies and let our best and brightest leave Idaho while we staff our classrooms with non-credentialed personnel? Will you vote for people who have tried years to access a fiscally responsible funding source to expand health care to 62,000 working Idahoans? Or are you just going to vote for party out of habit or because folks you know vote that way?
Elections have consequences.
