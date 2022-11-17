Inside Politics: An ode to our veterans

Another Veteran’s Day weekend has come and gone and even if you don’t have military members in your family, I hope you took the time to at least think about the enormous sacrifice our fighting men and women make for our freedom in this country. Whether you liked this year’s mid-term Election results or not, the fact that free and fair elections took place all across our state and nation is a testament to those most fundamental freedoms.

As Idahoans, honoring our veterans is no small thing – at least it shouldn’t be. Idaho is home to more than 116,000 military veterans, almost 10-percent of the state’s population. That’s well above the national average. Given those numbers, there is a good chance several of your neighbors are veterans. If you haven’t done so, please take the time to thank them for all they do.

This Veteran’s Day hit me particularly hard because of the recent loss of a lifelong family friend: George J. Burke, or “Mister Burke” as I addressed him even though I’m 50. Like most Idahoans, I never served in the military. Although I dutifully thank veterans for their service, I always feel a little small doing so because I don’t know their story and I feel like they hear it so often it loses its effect. That’s why I want to pay tribute to a veteran who had a profound impact on my life and whose example influences me to this day.

Mister Burke served in the Navy and did time in Vietnam. Into his 70’s he suffered from the effects of Agent Orange. Like so many of his brothers in arms, I don’t ever remember him talking about the war in the almost 40 years I knew him. Such was his choice and his right.

Mister Burke, like so many other parents in my neighborhood, worked for Kodak in Rochester, New York back when they made film and cameras. He was a volunteer firefighter with my dad, coached soccer and little league baseball, and had the shortest back-swing of any golfer I’ve ever met. And he liked his beer.

The most memorable thing about Mister Burke, however, was his general demeanor. Despite whatever stereotypes you may have about New Yorkers, he was a chill guy. He didn’t say much, but when he did, it counted—whether he was complaining about the Yankees (there was a lot to complain about back in the day) or offering up a smart-aleck joke. If the situation wasn’t worth a comment, he had a way of shrugging with his shoulders and face that conveyed “What are you gonna do?” loud and clear.

Although my family lost a dear friend, I feel like Mister Burke’s passing signaled the end of an era of sorts. My generation may be the last where parents depended on neighbors to be their eyes and ears when I left the house. If they weren’t exactly sure where I was at any given time, a quick call to the Burke household usually solved the mystery. If I was in their charge, the Burke’s were empowered to discipline me if I misbehaved. Thankfully, Mister Burke wasn’t much of a disciplinarian, so his son Scott and I probably got away with more than we should have. On the flip-side, if I skinned my leg in a bike-ramp accident, the Burke’s didn’t call my parents. They simply loaded me up with Neosporin and some band-aids and sent me on my way. They were the parents away from the parents.

And it was perfectly fine.

The last thing I’ll say about Mister Burke has to do with a joke he made more than 30 years ago. It’s a dumb joke, but it’s stuck with me all these years. Whenever I asked him if I could use the phone at his house, he would invariably reply, “Sure. Just leave a quarter on the table.” I think I was 12 when he first said that, but I still use some version of that joke to this very day. Feel free to use it yourself, free of charge.

But, I guarantee it was funnier when Mister Burke said it.

Thank you, Mister Burke, for your service.