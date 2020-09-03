Inside Politics: An extraordinarily unproductive session

The AARP, representing Idaho seniors, spoke out forcefully in opposition to this bill, explaining that Idahoans who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities need more protection, not less during this pandemic. The AARP also decried that lawful, constitutionally guaranteed protections are stripped by this bill.

This legislation is a solution to a non-existent problem. Six months and over 30,000 cases into this pandemic, no one can point to a single frivolous lawsuit (or any lawsuit at all) in Idaho about coronavirus transmission. Idaho already had robust restrictions against unnecessary lawsuits, and our existing laws squarely protect those who should be protected from lawsuits. If businesses are acting in good faith, they need not worry.

Under this new law, there is a huge risk that someone with a legitimate case could be harmed and left without recourse: a health aide who isn’t given proper equipment or a resident of a nursing home without any infection-prevention protocols. There is also a risk that businesses are more likely to have sloppy safety protocols now that the legislature has removed accountability. Our right to seek redress is protected in the U.S. Constitution and the Idaho State Constitution. This virus shouldn’t change that.