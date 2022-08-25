Inside Politics: Am I the last supporter of law enforcement?

My most extensive interaction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation happened about 20 years ago when I was working in television news back in Rochester, NY. A murder just outside the city had all the trappings of a Mob hit (turns out, that’s exactly what it was). As the investigation unfolded, it became apparent the killing had connections with people who were active in the Rochester Mob Wars of the 1970’s. What a war it was: machine gun hits, car bombings, the whole nine yards. Eventually, the FBI and local cops made a series of arrests that took down the Rochester Mob for years to come. It was nothing short of a law enforcement triumph.

When the latter day hit became big news, I produced a long news segment detailing the Mob wars of old. Among the interviews I did was with a Rochester Police detective and an FBI agent who actively investigated the 1970’s-era gangsters. Though retired, they still maintained their Joe Friday-like demeanor. Nothing but the facts. You could tell they took pride in the results of their work, as well they should have. They sent several mobsters to prison for years, and the Mob hasn’t been a thing in my hometown since.

I’ll never forget the voicemail the retired FBI agent sent me, saying he was very surprised I got the story right (he didn’t much like the media). I assure you I was much more appreciative of the work these law enforcement officers did to end the Mob violence and put gangsters behind bars.

Fast forward to 2022. Am I the only person left in America who supports law enforcement?

It may seem like a silly question, but I’m not kidding. Am I the only one left?

On the fringe left, you have people who want to “defund” police. On the Radical Right, you have people who literally want to kill them. A guy in Cincinnati actually tried. This genius tried to take down the field office there with an AR-15 and a nail gun before being shot to death by officers.

All of this, of course, is fallout from the January 6, 2021 Insurrection as well as the recent move by federal officials to reclaim highly classified documents from Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Apparently, state secrets are treated like “hot goss” by the former President who seems content with hating law enforcement for reasons I don’t understand.

Myself, I’ve always supported cops – even the many who have issued me speeding tickets over the years. Without law and order, you cannot have a community, state or nation. Education, healthcare, Capitalism – it all goes out the window unless you have people who will enforce the rules. I understand there are bad apples out there, but overall, I like the fact that I’m out of town as you’re reading this and my door isn’t even locked.

People of a certain age will remember when violent crime was a major national issue in the late 1980’s and 1990’s. Under President Clinton, thousands of cops were deployed across our nation to stem the tide. And it worked. An entire generation of Americans grew up in a nation where violent crime wasn’t really a thing. Murder rates dropped to levels we hadn’t seen since our parents were kids. Granted, violent crime started to rise again under Trump, but even today, our violent crime rates are at historic lows.

Why? Because of cops. The same people who put the Mob down in my hometown continue to put down murderers, rapists and violent criminals to this very day. I salute the work they do here in Idaho and beyond – even if the fringe does not.

As a student of Civil Rights, I understand the historic problems with American law enforcement. I empathize. Those calling for reform in our criminal justice system have a point. That’s why The First Step Act passed overwhelmingly in 2018, giving thousands of Americans relief from unjust incarceration. However, those who believe in taking resources away from law enforcement – or taking away their lives – should take a second to envision an Idaho without law and order. I know I have. Without law and order, there is no Idaho.

Or America.

I recently got pulled over for, you guessed it, speeding. The officer took my license and registration and let me off with a warning. I thanked him and said, “stay safe.” He thanked me and went on his way.

If only he knew how much I meant it.