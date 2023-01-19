INSIDE POLITICS: All aboard for Amtrak service from Boise to Salt Lake City?

Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City.

Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big wigs.

At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” that connected Seattle, with Salt Lake City and ran through southern Idaho.

The Pioneer Line, which included stops in Shoshone, about a 30-minute drive from Twin Falls, and Pocatello, was scuttled in 1997 due to lack of interest. In other words, it was losing money.

However, the Democratic-led infrastructure bill provides billions of dollars to subsidize passenger rail around the country. Despite their public disdain for our President Joe Biden, every significant Idaho leader is on record supporting the project. That includes Little, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and even Rep. Mike Simpson who voted against the bill. Another dozen local officials throughout southern Idaho are also on board.

We won’t know whether this project is a go for at least five years, but keep in mind, our local and state tax dollars will be needed to make it happen.

As someone who has traveled the world and this country by train, plane and automobile, color me hopeful but skeptical.

I am all for public mass transit. I’ve taken subways, metro trains, street cars and buses on five continents and close to two dozen American cities. I actually have the Amtrak app on my phone (with 506 points accumulated). Public transit is remarkably safe, it’s better for the environment, and it’s a good way to get a vibe of the city, state or country you’re traveling in.

It can also be way more affordable than conventional ways of traveling.

However, if your time, comfort and independence are valuable to you, traveling by train can be a hassle – especially in the American West.

Travelling by car from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City takes about three hours. Once you’re there, you have your own vehicle to drive wherever you want. Depending on your car or truck, you can make the roundtrip on about $80 in gas. Plus, you can come and go whenever you want.

Having used Amtrak, I can guarantee you it will take longer to get from Twin Falls (assuming they reinstate the stop in Shoshone) to Salt Lake City via train. I also guarantee the ticket will cost you more than the gas.

For instance, using the Amtrak app, a round-trip ticket from Kansas City to St. Louis (a 248-mile journey) a month from now, in coach, will cost you $84. That’s actually a longer distance than between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City (218 miles). The Kansas City-St. Louis train ride will take you nearly six hours, one-way.

I’ll add: As a Mizzou grad, I’ve made that same trip by car in a little over four hours, and I can assure you the accommodations will not be more comfortable than your own vehicle.

That being said, train travel is much less cumbersome than air travel — no lines at the metal detector, no “random searches” and no long walks through airport concourses. You also get more room and mobility on trains. Plus, no traffic. Not that the traffic between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City is all that bad, but, you tell me.

If you have the time, money and patience, you should be all-aboard a revamped Pioneer Line that brings passenger train service back to southern Idaho. Otherwise, you should be as skeptical as I am.

There’s a reason the Boise-to-Salt Lake City line was shut down nearly 30 years ago. I’m not sure conditions have changed much since then.

I will give “Amtrak Joe” and Idaho leaders an “A” for effort on this issue, but I remain skeptical a Boise-to-Salt Lake City passenger rail line will become a viable, or desirable, option for southern Idahoans.