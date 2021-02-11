Inside Politics: A Wise Legislator

Despite what some in the Idaho Legislature might think, we are still in the middle of a global pandemic. Now is not the time to make decisions without careful consideration of the possible long-term consequences, but that’s what happens when short-sided legislation is proposed.

I think we should use the pandemic to review our policies on handling emergencies, and I welcome reasoned discussions w3ith good data when we are finally out of harm’s way — and only then. We will have plenty of time in future sessions to make these changes.

We should utilize the interim committees over the next year to study and review best practices and take public comment on: special sessions of the Legislature, public health emergencies and authorities along with disaster emergencies. Once the necessary information is gathered, we can act accordingly — and responsibly — in the 2022 regular session.