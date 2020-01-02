Far be it from me to make a “Star Wars” reference in the title of this column, but for tens of thousands of working Idahoans, the new year brings with it a new hope for stability and prosperity. As you are reading this, more than 50,000 Idahoans have access to quality health care. For many, it’s the first time in their adult lives. Medicaid expansion is not only Idaho’s greatest legislative achievement in a generation, it may prove to be the greatest gift to countless Idaho families in their lifetimes.
For the time being, Idahoans are getting exactly what they voted for: “clean” Medicaid expansion. Despite the efforts of angry politicians in the statehouse, Idaho’s Medicaid expansion program will begin free of costly restrictions and barriers to coverage. That could change, but the prospects don’t look good. The feds already rejected a politician-driven scheme to bilk Idaho taxpayers out of $42.5 million per year by keeping thousands of Idahoans on costly taxpayer-subsidized plans. A federal appeals court is likely to reject paperwork penalties (so-called “work requirements”) in several states that have expensive restrictions similar to those being proposed by Idaho. On the positive side, Idahoans are broadly supportive of enhancements to Medicaid expansion that would increase access to mental health and substance abuse services (the “IMD waiver”).
In sum, Idaho is in a much better place than it was just a couple years ago thanks to you — whether you were a volunteer, a voter or both.
NBC News recently did a story about Idaho’s Medicaid expansion program and, at least implicitly, painted the issue in political terms. The idea being that one political party favors Medicaid expansion over another. Idahoans overwhelmingly proved that wrong at the ballot box. By voting with your brains and your hearts, you sent a clear message to the angry politicians that Medicaid expansion is not only the smart thing to do, but the right thing to do. More than 70-percent of the states — red, blue and purple — have come to the same conclusion, with more to follow. Idahoans and Americans at large have decided that healthcare is not a political issue. It’s a moral issue that affects families, communities and entire states. Idaho is better off than it was just a couple years ago because residents voted for personal values rather than political “values.”
There used to be a divide in this country surrounding healthcare: Medicaid Expansion states versus non-Medicaid expansion states. That divide is closing quickly and it’s no surprise why. Medicaid expansion states are healthier, stronger and more prosperous. Idaho is a prime example. Not only are 52,000 more Idahoans going to have quality health care access, we will bring $400 million in federal funds back into the state which will generate thousands of jobs and save lives. Whether you realize it or not, your vote in 2018 was perhaps the most important vote you have ever cast. It was — literally — a life or death vote for many Idahoans.
Health care doesn’t discriminate based on your political affiliation.
As you are well aware, the angry politicians will try to take your health care away in 2020. They already tried last session, there’s no reason to suspect they won’t try again. By extension, they will try to take away your vote. After all, you’re the ones who are responsible for Idaho’s greatest legislative achievement in a generation. Taking away health care from thousands of Idahoans is a direct attack on what you voted for. I don’t care what your politics are, no one has the right to take away your vote. Idaho is better off than it was just a couple years ago because you were willing to fight for your vote.
As we embark on a new decade, I will spend a few minutes giving thanks to the voters of Idaho who gave new hope to thousands of families all over the state with Medicaid expansion. However, as an Idahoan and an American, I find it necessary to continue fighting for the most basic right we all share: our vote.
Idaho is better off than it was just a couple years ago because we understand this fundamental right can make all the difference in the world to thousands of people. It already has.
