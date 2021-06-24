Inside Politics: A Good Time at the “Former-Republican Bar & Grill”

It’s been a busy week at the “Former-Republican Bar and Grill.” Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett all shuffled in, having been ejected from the “Right-Winger Saloon” late last week. Their unforgivable sin was failing to repeal Obamacare – a wildly popular program that provides more than 30 million Americans with quality healthcare, including 109,000 Idahoans who are benefitting from Medicaid Expansion alone. All three of them, along with Chief Justice John Roberts, voted in a 7-2 decision that Texas lacked “standing” to challenge the Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional.
I immediately greeted the three justices and apologized for theorizing they would take healthcare away from millions of Americans and thousands of Idahoans in the middle of a Pandemic.
“You must be a Republican,” Justice Barrett said, winking.
“I am,” I replied.
She nodded politely and joined the others at the bar with Chief Justice Roberts who has been sitting on the same stool for the better part of a year. The Justices seemed jittery – especially Justice Thomas – having left the Right-Winger Saloon in a haste. As they were served their drinks, former Vice-President Mike Pence walked in seeking a glass of water. He had just come from the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Orlando where he was booed and labeled a “traitor.” As he gulped his water, I motioned him to the back of the restaurant where the chapel is located. None of us have seen him since.
The “Former Republican Bar and Grill” is an off-shoot of the Right-Winger Saloon, borne out of necessity. The “Right-Winger” is a dark and foreboding place plagued by violence, anger and despair. The “Former Republican” is much more upbeat and welcoming. Granted, it has its issues. The Former Republican is split into three main sections: The Republicans, the Reagans and the SIM’s. “SIM” stands for “Stick in the Mud.” Not to sound arrogant, but the Republican section of the establishment is for the “cool kids.” That’s where the Capitalists hang out. Men, women, black, brown, Asian, Jewish – everyone is welcome. As Capitalists, we are naturally optimistic and forward-looking. Our section is bright and welcoming and vibrant. If you want to listen to music, you have to go to the Republican section of the building to have a good time. Teddy Roosevelt is a bit mouthy, but Abraham Lincoln and Susan B. Anthony can knock him down a peg. Frederick Douglass gives a weekly talk (he’s our best speaker) and Dwight Eisenhower won’t shut up about infrastructure.
The Reagans are basically Ronald and a bunch of Wall Street “bros.” Not a lot of women hang out there for obvious reasons. A union electrician once wandered into the “Reagan” section of the bar only to be dismissed. He came over to the Republican side and had a grand old time before returning to the Right Winger at the end of the night. When it’s slow, we invite Ronny over to the Republican section just to chew the fat. He’s a funny guy, even Harriett Tubman thinks so.
Justices Thomas, Barrett and Kavanaugh finished their drinks and scanned the restaurant. They all settled on the Republican section but were quickly dissuaded by the icy glares of Douglass, Lincoln and Anthony. They turned to Reagan and his ogling Wall Street bros. Justice Kavanaugh started to get up, but Justices Thomas and Barrett stopped him. He glanced up at a TV broadcasting college baseball and shook his head. Finally, the trio turned to the SIM section. It was occupied by a single man – Richard Nixon – who was sipping scotch by himself. They bade farewell to Chief Justice Roberts and made their way to the darkest and dankest part of the bar. They gazed longingly in the general direction of the Republican section where the music and heated debate was taking place.
As I made my way to the bathroom (it’s in the SIM section), the justices stopped me and asked what it would take to get into the Republican section of the building.
“It sounds fun,” Justice Barrett said.
“It is,” I replied.
“So, how do we…”
“You didn’t take healthcare away from tens of millions of Americans. That’s the absolute minimum you can do as a human being,” I said. “You’re still a long way from being a Republican.”
I smiled and moved on to the bathroom, passing Congresswoman Liz Cheney on the way. She sat down next to the Justices and ordered another beer.
“Get comfortable,” Rep. Cheney said. “We could be here awhile.”