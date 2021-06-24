Inside Politics: A Good Time at the “Former-Republican Bar & Grill”

The “Former Republican Bar and Grill” is an off-shoot of the Right-Winger Saloon, borne out of necessity. The “Right-Winger” is a dark and foreboding place plagued by violence, anger and despair. The “Former Republican” is much more upbeat and welcoming. Granted, it has its issues. The Former Republican is split into three main sections: The Republicans, the Reagans and the SIM’s. “SIM” stands for “Stick in the Mud.” Not to sound arrogant, but the Republican section of the establishment is for the “cool kids.” That’s where the Capitalists hang out. Men, women, black, brown, Asian, Jewish – everyone is welcome. As Capitalists, we are naturally optimistic and forward-looking. Our section is bright and welcoming and vibrant. If you want to listen to music, you have to go to the Republican section of the building to have a good time. Teddy Roosevelt is a bit mouthy, but Abraham Lincoln and Susan B. Anthony can knock him down a peg. Frederick Douglass gives a weekly talk (he’s our best speaker) and Dwight Eisenhower won’t shut up about infrastructure.