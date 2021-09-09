Inside Politics: A Giant Step Forward for Idaho

Idaho’s lack of behavioral assistance has led to families and individuals seeking out the judicial system as their only means for assistance. All too often in Idaho a person with behavioral health challenges ends up arrested or in jail, and that’s their first interaction with the behavioral health system. We have a set of recommendations designed to involve people who need care earlier and minimize the involvement of the criminal justice system. Our goal is to make it easy for folks to access the right care when they need it during the whole spectrum of their treatment and recovery process.

We also have a series of recommendations on recovery and resiliency. It’s tragic for a child to be traumatized growing up, and we need to avoid the lifelong effects that can follow. We will build programs to promote longterm resiliency. Recovering from addiction or a mental health disease is often a lifelong process. We know our regional recovery community centers are critical components, which is why we must improve the support they receive and also identify other services we may be missing.

While there is still much work to be done to ensure this plan becomes a reality, it is a giant step forward for our state. Each year, more and more Idahoans are seeking behavioral health services for a myriad of reasons. But there are even more who don’t seek help.