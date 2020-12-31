Inside Politics: 2020: The year the GOP died

The year 2020 will remain a black mark on our history, both as Americans and Idahoans, for decades to come. COVID-19 ravaged our country and our state, millions of people lost their jobs, and authoritarianism rose and fell for the first time in a century. Weakness, anger and a lack of leadership on the state and federal level largely carried the day. While there is a bright shining light at the end of this tunnel, a lot of damage has been done. So much death. So much despair. Among the casualties of 2020: the Republican Party.

It’s officially dead.

Former Republicans like myself have seen this coming for years, but 2020 made it official. We were once the party of capitalism, energy and possibility, now the GOP in Idaho and across the country is just scared and angry. The party of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Eisenhower is unrecognizable. As far as I’m concerned, Republicans can no longer claim those guys — two of whom are on Mount Rushmore. The GOP used to be the party that wanted to lead this country into the future by providing opportunity to as many Americans as possible. Now, it’s just living in a past of its own making.