Inside Politics: 2020 could solidify Idaho’s Health care legacy

Last week the State of Missouri became the 38th state in the nation to expand Medicaid coverage for tens of thousands working men and women. Citizens of the “Show Me State” showed lawmakers they could make up their own minds about health care by passing the measure, via initiative, 53-47. Missouri is the latest Red State to expand health care to its citizens, joining Oklahoma which narrowly passed the measure (again, by ballot measure) earlier this summer. With the Texas state legislature possibly flipping to Democratic control next year, Medicaid Expansion could be on the table for the Lone State in the near future.
With health care fast becoming the leading issue in the country, 2020 could be the year Idaho’s health care legacy becomes set in stone for several reasons:
- The Red State wave of Medicaid Expansion demonstrates a pretty simple point: Americans value access to quality health care. Period. It doesn’t matter what party you affiliate with or where you fall on the ideological spectrum, Americans are sick of uncertainty when it comes to their health care. In fact, about 57% of Americans in a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll are supportive of a “Medicare-for-all” type system. That’s an insane number when you consider just ten years ago the “public option” was scrapped from the Affordable Care Act negotiations because it was considered too radical. Now, it’s deemed by many to be too moderate. With Democrats set to take control of the House, Senate and the Presidency, expanding health care coverage to more Americans is likely to be a leading priority for the new Administration. Furthermore, vindictive actions made by state legislatures to kick people off of health care – like what we saw in Idaho in 2019 – will likely be rebuffed by the Feds. Keep in mind, Idaho’s attempts to deny people Medicaid Expansion requires federal approval. To date, none have been approved. Their fate is almost certainly DOA under a new administration.
- The Covid-19 Pandemic is bringing health care access into sharp relief for thousands of Idahoans and millions of Americans. As of this writing, more than 84,000 Idahoans are signed up for Medicaid Expansion. With so many families struggling to make ends meet due to this national crisis, having access to quality and affordable health care is a God-send. That feeling will not soon be forgotten.
- As noted in a previous column, the Trump Administration is actively working to take away your health care. Arguments in Texas v. California will be heard later this year by the U.S. Supreme Court. If successful, the Affordable Care Act would be deemed unconstitutional. Tens of thousands of Idahoans would lose their health insurance and thousands more would be denied health insurance due to pre-existing conditions. However, it is highly unlikely the Court will do away with Obamacare. First, the legal arguments are considered by experts to be specious at best. Second, Chief Justice John Roberts is not going to tarnish his legacy by ripping health care away from millions of Americans in the middle of a Pandemic.
- Given national trends in health care and the probable future on the federal level, it seems unlikely Idaho’s vindictiveness against its citizens will gain traction in the years to come. For two years, the state legislature has tried, and failed, to kick thousands of Idahoans off of health care while raising your property taxes in the process. At one point they even tried to repeal the voter-approved program to no avail (credit to Twin Falls state legislator Laurie Lickley for casting key committee votes against repeal in 2019). Given the horrors of the Pandemic, public sentiment and promising changes at the federal level, even the angriest Idaho state legislators will have problems garnering support for limiting health care access to its residents.
While I don’t have a crystal ball, these factors lead me to believe that Idaho’s health care legacy will be solidified in 2020 – perhaps permanently. This is not a political statement. Idaho voters made that clear in 2018 when they approved Medicaid Expansion with 61-percent of the vote. health care access is clearly a human and family issue that resonates with Idahoans and millions of Americans as a whole. Perhaps that’s why it is so powerful.
Idaho’s health care legacy will not be a political victory, but a personal one.
Jeremy J. Gugino is a Democratic communications volunteer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!