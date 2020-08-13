Inside Politics: 2020 could solidify Idaho’s Health care legacy

Last week the State of Missouri became the 38th state in the nation to expand Medicaid coverage for tens of thousands working men and women. Citizens of the “Show Me State” showed lawmakers they could make up their own minds about health care by passing the measure, via initiative, 53-47. Missouri is the latest Red State to expand health care to its citizens, joining Oklahoma which narrowly passed the measure (again, by ballot measure) earlier this summer. With the Texas state legislature possibly flipping to Democratic control next year, Medicaid Expansion could be on the table for the Lone State in the near future.