Idaho View: ‘You are failing us.’ Idaho’s handling of unemployment claims has been a disgrace

Gov. Little, this is the least of your problems. You’ve got a bigger one that’s more immediate — that you need to take care of right now.

A go-back-to-work bonus payment will only add yet another layer of bureaucracy on top of a bureaucracy that’s not working.

If the state can’t efficiently get unemployment payments to all of its legitimate recipients, how does it plan to get $1,500 checks to full-time workers and $750 checks to part-time workers who return to jobs? And if Little and state officials think there won’t be hangups in distributing that money to workers, then why are there still so many problems with distributing the unemployment money?

Further, Gov. Little’s office followed up after Friday’s press conference with a statement that the cash bonuses are available to anyone who filed an unemployment insurance claim since March 1 – even those who have already returned to a job since then. How in the world does the state figure they’ll be able to give these bonuses to people who have filed unemployment claims when some of those original claims haven’t even been processed yet?

And frankly, it’s insulting to suggest that Idahoans are just a bunch of lazy layabouts who won’t go back to work unless given a $1,500 bonus check to get off their couch and go back to work.