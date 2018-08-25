This ran in Wednesday’s Lewiston Tribune:
Let’s say the state of Idaho is willing to invest $21 million improving security at its public school buildings.
How would you spend it? Preventing school violence? Or waiting to react until the first bullet is fired?
Idaho public schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra seems more interested in the latter than the former.
Highlighting Ybarra’s Keep Idaho Students Safe (KISS) initiative is a plan to divide $21 million among the state’s 738 public school buildings. That works out to $25,500 to provide security personnel at each school.
Ybarra also would establish a statewide communication counselor — who would coordinate with media and law enforcement — during a school crisis.
And the superintendent wants to train teachers in identifying potentially suicidal students.
Had she asked law enforcement, however, Ybarra might have heard this advice:
Look over the stacks of risk assessment reports prepared in the years since Columbine and 9/11.
Harden the targets.
Eliminate multiple points of access.
Install and maintain public address systems in working order.
Conduct drills.
Rely on the expertise of local first responders and educators.
Likewise, bringing the Idaho Office of School Safety and Security, the Idaho Education Association, the Idaho School Boards Association and the Idaho Association of School Administrators into the loop before devising a plan might have yielded Ybarra some of these insights:
- $25,500 will cover roughly half the salary of a school security guard.
Unless he’s part of the police department or sheriff’s office, he won’t have jurisdiction outside the school building.
He can’t be everywhere at once.
A cookie-cutter approach means small, rural and isolated schools — those such as Riggins or Garden Valley that are miles away from a law enforcement office — will get far fewer dollars than larger, urban districts with police officers just minutes away.
What the Legislature can give in one year, it can take away the next — leaving schools that came to depend on the security guards scrambling to recover.
- Focusing on mitigating vulnerabilities can ward off many threats.
When you stop a noncustodial parent from abducting his child at school by reducing access to a building, you also can block any unidentified adult from roaming the vicinity. And when you are able to evacuate children from a rural school playground because a cougar has been spotted nearby, you can deal with the threat of a bank robber on the loose.
- Whatever their title—school resource officer, school social worker or behavioral interventionist — find people with the skills to recognize the kinds of disruptive behavior that would suggest a student is contemplating harming himself or others.
But Ybarra did not get that advice because she did not seek it, Idaho Education News’ Clark Corbin reported earlier this month.
“We didn’t even know she was looking at doing any kind of safety initiative until she announced it to the general public,” Office of School Safety and Security program manager Brian Armes told Corbin.
“Supt. Ybarra says she involved stakeholders in her KISS initiative, but none of the non-agency stakeholders (including the Office of School Safety) have been or felt included at all,” tweeted Quinn Perry, policy and government affairs director for the school boards association.
“This is important. There is a real issue with school district safety,” school administrators Executive Director Rob Winslow told Corbin. “The more involved stakeholders are, I think the better the plans will be.”
“The IEA was disappointed we weren’t included in initial conversations for this, ...” said association President Kari Overall. “We don’t want there to be a pattern of (Ybarra’s) department rolling out things and asking for feedback after the fact.”
Before Ybarra gets the chance to present her plan to the 2019 Legislature, she first has to get past her Democratic opponent, Cindy Wilson, in the Nov. 6 election.
Assuming Ybarra is around to make that pitch in January, hers will be a lonely voice.
