President Donald Trump says he would be “proud to shut down the government” to build his wall on the Mexican border.
Here’s hoping the people Idahoans sent back to Congress would rather be “proud” to look after those of us living on this side of the Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Montana and Wyoming borders.
Shutdowns hurt everyone. When the GOP Congress closed the government in an unsuccessful game of chicken with President Barack Obama during the fall of 2013, it sucked $24 billion out of the economy and shaved at least 0.6 percent off annualized fourth quarter economic growth.
But Idaho suffers disproportionately. More dollars come back from Washington, D.C., than Idahoans ever pay in federal taxes. By one account, the state gets back $1.40 for every $1 in taxes paid.
With estimated $2.4 billion worth of federal contracts flowing through Idaho’s economy, the state is among the 10 most dependent on the national government.
Idaho has more than 10,000 federal employees, and their share of the state’s workforce is larger than average.
And without federal support, the state budget would be 35 percent smaller.
Because Congress has already passed appropriations for Defense, Energy, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Veterans Affairs, major components of the state’s economy—such as Idaho National Laboratory and Mountain Home Air Force Base—will not be touched.
Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid payments will continue.
But that would be cold comfort to anyone who depends on the seven departments Trump would hold hostage—including those that are vital to a large, rural state. Among them are Interior, Agriculture and Transportation.
So if you are a developer who can’t move without environmental permits—clean air or clean water—a government shutdown will mean nobody will be around to take your application.
If you rely on natural resource agencies to process timber sales, wildlife management or engage in state and local collaboration, you would just have to wait.
If you work for a government contractor, your employer may be unable to get her year-end reimbursement invoice processed.
If you happen to work for one of the government agencies under threat, you may be furloughed without a paycheck just in time for Christmas.
When it comes to finding a way out of these shutdowns, Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, has always been willing to make the difficult votes.
Simpson hasn’t hesitated to speak plainly about Trump. At times, he has characterized the president’s comments about “shithole countries” in Africa as “stupid and irresponsible and childish.” Simpson has never backed away from his 2016 view that Trump had demonstrated himself “unfit to be president.”
So isn’t it about time Simpson asks Trump: Why is the American taxpayer getting held up? Wasn’t Mexico supposed to pay for this wall?
Instead of measuring the drapes at the governor’s office, Congressman Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, is a lame duck today because telling the truth about Trump during the 2016 GOP presidential primary cost him the president’s endorsement: “He’s a big whiner. And he doesn’t know how to negotiate. He doesn’t know how to hire the best people. He’s really not that smart when it comes to the process of becoming the president of the United States.”
Why can’t Labrador display a smidgen of that same candor by warning Trump he won’t abide with the damage shutting down the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the Environmental Protection Agency would inflict on a swath of the Idaho’s economy?
During the height of the “Access Hollywood” scandal in 2016 when Trump was caught saying he would “grab ‘em” by the genitals, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, famously pulled his endorsement of the GOP nominee: “I have spent more than two decades working on domestic violence prevention. Trump’s most recent excuse of ‘locker room talk’ is completely unacceptable and is inconsistent with protecting women from abusive, disparaging treatment.”
Can’t Crapo at least stop Trump from grabbing Idahoans’ economic future by the throat?
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, has never ventured outside the political comfort of the Trump orbit. But he is about to become chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Has he noticed how the president would be “proud” to shut down the State Department?—M.T.
