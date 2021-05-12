Idaho View: Without full vaccination, Idaho is rushing headlong into the great COVID-19 unknown

It seems quaint now to remember when we thought with hope that Idaho would achieve herd immunity to COVID-19 and approach something like an 80% vaccination rate.

Sitting at around 40% today and beginning to plateau, our hopes of coming even close to mass vaccination are quickly becoming dashed.

Let’s be clear: The only way to truly get “back to normal” is for nearly everyone to get the vaccine. It’s as simple as that. If everyone gets vaccinated, it’s game over for the novel coronavirus.

Back to normal means children back in school with no masks, filling Albertsons Stadium with 36,000 fans for a Boise State football game, getting our restaurants and bars back to full production. If you want to go back to normal, get the vaccine.

Alas, with each passing day of surplus supply of the vaccine, it’s becoming increasingly clear that’s just a pipe dream.

Despite that, many people are ready to have a normal life again. Those who are vaccinated are ready to go back to restaurants and bars, movie theaters, sporting events, parties and social gatherings. “Hey, I’m vaccinated, what do I care?”