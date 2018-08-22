This ran in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune:
At its foundation, Idaho public education is not getting better.
It’s getting worse.
As Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert pointed out recently, 49.8 percent of children in this state showed up for kindergarten last fall unprepared to learn how to read. That’s behind the previous all-time low of 50 percent back in 2006, but the number has never progressed beyond a mediocre 57.8 percent set seven years ago.
Dig a little deeper:
Among American Indians beginning kindergarten, 28.8 percent possessed the prerequisite skills to begin reading.
Hispanic or Latino—25.3 percent.
Limited in English proficiency -18.2 percent.
Economically disadvantaged—36.9 percent.
After a year in class, many of these kids catch up.
Some don’t. As a rule, about 80 percent of kindergartners are reading at grade level by the time they take a proficiency test in the spring. Again, the story is less encouraging when you consider:
American Indians—65.9 percent read at grade level by the spring.
Hispanic or Latino—73.4 percent.
Limited English proficiency—71.2 percent.
Economically disadvantaged—74.2 percent.
Those who emerge from their first year in school behind their peers risk becoming caught in a cycle of academic failure and frustration.
All of which feeds Idaho’s relatively anemic high school graduation rate — at 79.7 percent, it’s lower than all but seven states and tied with two more. Those who drop out of school likely will endure a lifetime of low-wage jobs, social dependency and possible exposure to the criminal justice system.
So what is Idaho’s response?
Invest in more of the same.
In 2016, the state allocated $11.25 million toward a “literacy initiative” to help unprepared students catch up once they arrive at the public schools. This year, the cost is up to $13 million. Blame the test. Known as the Idaho Reading Indicator, it’s criticized for not assessing how well students comprehend what they read and failing to alert teachers why some pupils are struggling. A new reading indicator was piloted in schools last year and will be introduced statewide in 2018-19. What Idaho refuses to do is admit why its youngest children find it difficult to learn in the first place: Too many are not exposed to the building blocks of literacy — language, print and hearing adults read to them. That’s because Idaho’s political establishment refuses to spend one tax dollar investing in quality preschool programs. Idaho relies on federal support for Head Start — which serves about a quarter of the children who qualify — and private child care providers.
That places Idaho among six states.
The others include New Hampshire, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.
If anything, Idaho needs more preschools, not fewer.
The most recent KidsCount survey reported 68 percent of Idaho’s 3- and 4-year-olds were not enrolled in some kind of early education — tying Idaho with North Dakota at 49th place in the country.
A decade earlier, Idaho’s numbers were a little better — about 64.5 percent of its youngest children were deprived of early education, ranking the Gem State 46th.
In other words, fewer Idaho kids are showing up prepared for kindergarten because fewer of them have benefited from quality preschool. Idahoans are not blind to these facts.
Last winter, 76 percent of them told a poll commissioned by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children they want the state to do more for early childhood education. Among parents, support rose to 80 percent. Yet, the issue hardly gets mentioned in the current election campaign.
How come?
