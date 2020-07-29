Idaho View: With angry mob in waiting, Southwest District Health board punts on mask mandate

As evidenced by some members of the public shouting, “I hope you all get voted out,” (for issuing a recommendation, mind you), the elected officials face pressure to make a decision based on public sentiment and not on science or sense. And if that public sentiment is based on false information and conspiracy theories, that’s a dangerous place for health districts to be.

This same board had been scheduled to meet recently with the CEOs of Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s and West Valley Medical Center, as well as medical directors and other experts in the field. Unfortunately, that meeting was canceled when some members of the public disrupted the meeting and shoved an employee out of the way to gain entrance into the Southwest District Health building.

Now, two weeks later, instead of hearing from medical experts, board members heard from fellow board member Viki Purdy, an Adams County commissioner who has posted anti-mask memes on social media, has called the pandemic a lie and has made posts on social media that Facebook had to remove because it was “misinformation.”

Without testimony from a single hospital official, Purdy, a dairy farmer and rancher, made assertions about hospital capacity, and without hearing from a single epidemiologist or medical expert, Purdy made assertions about the transmissibility of COVID-19 among children.