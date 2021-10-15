Idaho View: Will Idaho Democrats be there to stop McGeachin?

No one from the Democratic bench of local and legislative officials from the state’s population centers has emerged.

And it’s getting late. The general election is about a year away. The primary election is seven months off. And the legislative session, which kicks off the political season, opens in January.

You’ll get a file full of reasons explaining Democratic reticence.

The last Democrat to win the governor’s office was Cecil Andrus in 1990.

Since then, the GOP has moved from a majority party to a monopoly. It controls the congressional delegation, all of the statewide offices and about 80 percent of the legislative seats.

With few exceptions, the Democratic brand in Idaho is toxic.

Whoever runs next year will be tethered to President Joe Biden.

Idaho Democrats can expect scant financial support from the national party, which leaves them terribly outgunned by the well-stocked GOP arsenal.

Who would sign up for that — especially at a time when politics have become so polarized and so personal?