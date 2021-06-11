Idaho View: Why you should care that Idaho lieutenant governor wants task force records kept secret

Reporters are painted, particularly among a certain segment of the public, as the bad guys. In this case, that’s just what McGeachin is doing.

“They are insistent that we give them YOUR personal information,” McGeachin wrote in a Facebook post on her official lieutenant governor page.

The “personal information” we’re talking about here is name and email address. No Social Security numbers, not your bank account number, not phone numbers or home address. Just name and email address, along with the comments submitted to an official government task force. We ask for more than that for people who submit a letter to the editor.

The reason you should care has to do with government transparency and the role reporters play in verifying government information on behalf of the public.

Suppose McGeachin were to say that 3,396 people provided 3,396 individual examples of critical race theory indoctrination in Idaho schools. Would you believe her? Remember, she’s the lieutenant governor, i.e., “the government.” Would you believe what “the government” tells you?

That’s why it’s important for “the media” to verify information “the government” provides. That’s what we do.