Idaho View: Why not turn the tables on Giddings?

It presupposes that patrons who’ve become accustomed to a $300 or $400 property tax windfall will relinquish that amount next year in the name of educating a child they don’t know.

It presumes that teachers now working in the district will bet their careers on another levy passing rather than seek a more secure job next year.

So if McGeachin and Giddings can surround themselves with a group of Idaho Freedom Foundation acolytes to pursue their agenda simply on their own say-so, why can’t the Democrats serving on the House and Senate Education Committees do the same thing?

Sens. Janie Ward Engelking of Boise and David Nelson of Moscow and Reps. John McCrostie of Garden City, Steve Berch of Boise, and Sally Toone of Gooding should declare themselves a fact-finding tribunal and travel to Grangeville.

What better way to showcase the shortcomings of Giddings, McGeachin, the IFF and many if not most of the GOP legislators?

Unlike McGeachin and Giddings, these Democratic lawmakers would be under no pressure to screen testimony. Open the floor to everyone and ask these questions:

l Is a supplemental levy simply unaffordable to Mountain View’s patrons or has the community grown tired of covering the Legislature’s burden?