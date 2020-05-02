Idaho View: Why is the Freedom Foundation celebrating?

That was only the beginning:

April 21 — After protester Sara Brady goaded a Meridian police officer to arrest her at a closed city park playground, the Freedom Foundation staged a spontaneous protest in that community. Later, an IFF staffer posted the arresting officer’s name and face on Facebook, encouraging people to “Let the Meridian Police Department know how you feel.”

Events cascaded.

Encouraged or not by the post, Freedom Foundation ally Ammon Bundy of Emmett led a group of followers to the police officer’s home.

At about the same time, Parish Miller — who is listed as the Freedom Foundation’s Freedom Index analyst — began posting his own comments. As the Idaho Falls Post Register’s Bryan Clark noted Wednesday, Miller’s rants, which continued into the following day, included references to “Nazi collaborators in Meridian,” and suggested: “Just remember, shooting someone who is attempting to kidnap you is always justified.”

Then on Friday, Brady apologized to Meridian police: “I let the stress of me being in a house with my four young kids, one with special needs, get the best of me that day.”

Left holding the bag were the guys who accused the Meridian police of wrongdoing.