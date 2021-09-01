Idaho View: Why do 'constitutionalist' lawmakers keep violating the Idaho Constitution and wasting your tax dollars?

It’s worth remembering that the Legislature used your tax dollars to defend its effort to eliminate your rights.

The ironically named Constitutional Defense Fund — which exists for the purpose of defending the Legislature in court when it violates the Constitution — has paid out about $3.2 million of your tax dollars since it was created, as Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press noted in December. That figure doesn’t include the more than $180,000 the Legislature spent defending its initiative-killing law or the as-yet-unknown attorney fees for Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Preserve and Protect the Idaho Constitution that the Legislature has been ordered to pay.

Along the way to millions of wasted tax dollars, the Legislature has violated just about every tenet of the U.S. and Idaho constitutions you could think of, including the Equal Protection Clause, the First Amendment and the Fourth Amendment. (To their credit, they have not yet violated the Third Amendment’s prohibition against quartering soldiers in civilian homes during peacetime, but there’s always next session.)

And all this has been led by lawmakers who like to ceremoniously heft the Constitution like a sword for them to wield in battle.