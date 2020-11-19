Idaho View: When will COVID suppression be Gov. Little's responsibility?

At a news conference Friday, Gov. Brad Little took Idaho back to Stage 2 of his four-stage reopening plan, which means gatherings of more than 10 people are no longer allowed. He did not do the most important thing, however: issue a statewide, enforceable mask-wearing mandate.

Little continued to rely on one of the most tired, and most hypocritical, phrases in the American political lexicon: “personal responsibility.” If you pay attention, you will notice that every time a politician invokes “personal responsibility” it is in the context of refusing to take responsibility themselves.

Little missed yet another opportunity to stop Idaho’s slide into an utter health care crisis.

Some hospitals in Idaho are already overwhelmed, and the rest are likely to follow within a few weeks. Right now this means in many places important but not immediately critical procedures are off the table. Soon, it will mean a hospital has to choose which patient will get potentially life-saving care and which will be allowed to die.