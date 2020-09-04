Idaho View: When Idaho’s legislators came to help

“This emergency declaration has created the situation we’re in, not the virus,” said Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens. “(In) reaction to the potential damage from the virus, the government — oh, isn’t that normal for the government to create a problem and then figure out a solution that’s always more draconian, always more expensive?”

But where does that leave someone whose job required him to attend the special session?

If the state remains liable for simple negligence, would that expose to potential litigation a group of lawmakers who denied the pandemic and took almost no steps to contain it?

What about the other gorilla in the room — the thousands of people in state custody at the penitentiaries?

Just about anywhere you turn these days, there’s a COVID-19 outbreak among those held in confinement. So far in Idaho, there have been case surges at the Ada, Bonneville and Twin Falls county jails.

The state of Idaho reported a second state inmate died of the coronavirus.

What did the Legislature tell families of inmates whose underlying health conditions — older, obese, diabetic or suffering from heart disease or an immunocompromised state — puts them at greater risk?