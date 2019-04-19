If you’re part of Idaho’s charter school network, you’ve had a pretty good year, so far.
But if you are among the parents of the hundreds of thousands of students sitting in a traditional classroom, it’s not been going your way at all.
Consider the following headlines from Idaho Education News this spring:
l Before they went home for the year, Idaho lawmakers agreed to relax the standards for charter school administrators. Under the new rules, administrators need only a bachelor’s degree, a few hours of training at evaluating teachers and a charter school board willing to hire them.
Public school administrators require graduate school degrees and far more training in such things as curriculum development, finance and theory of education. They also answer to an elected school board.
Charter school administrators answer to an appointed board. Talk about a recipe for no accountability. Is it any wonder that the State Board of Education, the Idaho Association of School Administrators and the Idaho Education Association were united against this bill? They feared it would put non-educators in charge of evaluating teachers.
A year ago, then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter vetoed the bill. New year. New governor. Gov. Brad Little signed it into law.
Here’s one more cautionary tale: Two eastern Idaho charters — Bingham Academy and the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center — are under investigation for embezzlement.
Both are served by the same head administrator, Fred Ball.
l Also signed into law was a measure putting the full faith and credit of the state behind charter school building bonds, thereby reducing borrowing costs.
While advocates maintain their bill contains safeguards protecting the state, it does leave the door open for the Legislature to cover any charter school’s defaulted bond. It’s a moral, not legal, obligation. But the Idaho Freedom Foundation questioned whether it’s a distinction without a difference.
“While the state would not be legally obligated to appropriate funds if a charter school defaults on the bonds issued under (Senate Bill) 1180, the Legislature would be highly likely to do so, in order to prevent the state’s credit rating going down,” the conservative lobby wrote. “If the state credit rating were to go down, it would cost all taxpayers substantially, as would covering any bonds in default. Even though this would be an unlikely outcome, SB 1180 would put the faith and credit of the state of Idaho and her taxpayers behind quasi-private entities.”
l Earlier this year, the federal government funneled $17.1 million to expand the charter network beyond the 57 Idaho schools now in operation serving about 22,000 students. The grant, through the Charter Schools Program to States Entities, will flow through the Boise-based nonprofit Bluum.
With that money, it hopes to add charter school seats for 8,220 students — or roughly 3 percent of the 302,000 pupils attending Idaho’s traditional schools.
Ask yourself: Why is the federal government pouring millions of dollars to promote charter schools in Idaho?
And why is it willing to tolerate such mediocre results?
Not long after, the New York-based Network for Public Education pointed out “tax dollars that went to charter schools that never opened or quickly closed should not be considered the cost of doing business.”
Are you getting the picture? All schools are not created equal.
Certainly, the student bodies at charter and traditional schools are not.
At least twice in the span of a decade, studies have demonstrated that Idaho’s charter schools self-select their students. In essence, state tax dollars help prop up what often resemble private schools.
As a Public Charter School Commission study found a few years ago, the children attending Idaho’s charter schools are whiter, more affluent and require fewer special services.
That happens because some charters don’t offer free and reduced lunches in a low-income state where so many children depend on that help.
If you don’t provide transportation to and from school, then you exclude from your charter students who can’t afford to travel on their own.
And if you give a preference to students whose siblings already attend a charter, you perpetuate the system.
Not only do you leave behind in the traditional schools a greater proportion of students whose families have fewer resources, who may have special needs or require help mastering English as a second language, you also drain money from those schools.
State dollars follow students into the charter schools. But the loss of a student or two from a classroom here or there does not reduce the need to assign a teacher in each of those settings.
Nor does the cost of supplies, utilities and support staff decline.
So you end up spreading scarce traditional classroom resources even thinner.
Once again this year, federal and state officials seem determined to promote charter schools for the privileged at the expense of traditional schools for the many.
Why? — M.T.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.